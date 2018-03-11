UNLV student shot in off-campus parking lot

A UNLV student was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday.

The student was the victim of an attempted carjacking in an off-campus parking lot. The assailant shot at the student, from which the student suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The student left the scene of the carjacking and went to the UNLV Recreation and Wellness center to receive medical treatment. UNLV staff called 911 at noon, after which the student was transported to the hospital.

UNLV Police were the first responders on the scene. Las Vegas Metro Police will lead the investigation with assistance from UNLV Police.