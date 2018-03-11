UNLV student shot in off-campus parking lot

By Summer Elverud | March 11th, 2018

A UNLV student was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday.

 

The student was the victim of an attempted carjacking in an off-campus parking lot. The assailant shot at the student, from which the student suffered a non-life threatening injury.

 

The student left the scene of the carjacking and went to the UNLV Recreation and Wellness center to receive medical treatment. UNLV staff called 911 at noon, after which the student was transported to the hospital.

 

UNLV Police were the first responders on the scene. Las Vegas Metro Police will lead the investigation with assistance from UNLV Police.

Summer Elverud

Summer Elverud

More articles by Summer Elverud
Tags assigned to this article:
car-jackingcrimeshotwellness center

Related Articles

GPSA 6 years ago GPSA raises pay, establishes government affairs committee

GPSA raises pay, establishes government affairs committee

Council approves more money for executive board members

News 4 months ago How are Greek organizations performing in class?

How are Greek organizations performing in class?

How are Greek organizations performing in class?By Blaze Lovell | November 6th, 2017 Here’s a look at how UNLV’s Greek

News 9 years ago Studying the “World of Warcraft”

Studying the “World of Warcraft”

Online game inspires UNLV doctoral candidate’s study

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading