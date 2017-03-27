UNLV surplus warehouse serves students

Shelves of Webster’s Dictionaries and vinyls of classical music line the walls of the UNLV Thunder Warehouse. “The Opulent Era”—which features works by Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Wagner—and “Age of Revolution”—which features works by Beethoven, Schubert and Rossini—are nestled among the vinyls, available for whoever is ready and willing to buy them.

The warehouse is filled with tables covered in various odd items, from retro cassette recorders to medical anatomy figures. One corner of the warehouse is jam-packed with cadaver immersion tanks.

Supply tech supervisor Adolph Flores laughs.

“They’re gross,” he said, referring to the tanks.

Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday and Thursday of the month, the Thunder Warehouse holds a public surplus sale for these many items on the north end of campus behind the Thomas & Mack Center.

The majority of government agencies, including federal and state governments, operate surplus property offices as a way of liquidating excess property for maximum value. UNLV emulates those organizations by holding these monthly sales.

“We try to repurpose it, sell it and get money back to the university,” said Flores.

All items that make their way to the Thunder Warehouse are property and equipment purchased by the university that is no longer needed. The warehouse receives items at least once a day from different UNLV departments, according to supply technician supervisor Mark Aviles.

The surplus sale has been operating in its current form since 2001, but some of the longest tenured employees remember sales being conducted since 1998.

“We pretty much take anything,” Aviles said. “It’s a way of recycling, getting rid of the stuff [departments] can’t.”

Throughout its long history, the warehouse has had many unique items come and go.

“The most interesting thing I’ve seen pass through was a robot arm,” Aviles said. The robotic arm was built by the Engineering Department at UNLV and sold for about $300.

Funds made from the sale of items at the warehouse go to the UNLV Delivery Services Department. The department is self-supported and is responsible for central shipping and receiving, the mail center, inventory control and surplus management. Surplus sales have accounted for about $38,000 in sales this year alone, according to Aviles.

Many of the items the warehouse receives are practical for students living on a budget. The items that usually go the quickest are office equipment like desks, tables, chairs and computers.

Students get 25 percent off all items in the warehouse.

At the moment, the warehouse is stocked with i7 Lenovo desktops listed at $150, but everything in the warehouse is negotiable, according to Aviles.

Employees of the warehouse have been working on more advertising to make students aware of the their sales and added a nameplate to the building just last week.

“We always tell people, ‘what you might not see at this public surplus sale may be available on the next sale,’” Aviles said.

For those interested in seeing what items are available in the warehouse the Surplus Property Department is on Instagram (@UNLV_Surplus) and Twitter (@Unlv_Surplus).