UNLV Take Back The Tap to put an end to disposable water bottles

CSUN voted Monday night to approve funding for various costs needed for UNLV Take Back The Tap’s (TBTT) current projects. CSUN will provide up to $10,000 needed for the organization’s various expenses.

TBTT is an active Registered Student Organization (RSO) that works to inform students about the importance of water conservation and sustainability through campus events and projects. The funds provided by CSUN will allow the organization to reach their goal of eliminating the use of disposable water bottles by installing a hydration station on every floor of each building on campus.

Approximately 1,500 plastic water bottles are consumed every second in the U.S., making our nation the largest market for consumption of water bottles, according to One Green Planet. By making clean and free tap water readily available on every floor, TBTT President Naomi Lewis hopes to put an end to the high volume of consumed disposable water bottles on campus.

“Most bottled water companies use tap water and then sell it back to the public for a much higher price than what you can get out of the faucet at home,” Lewis said. “I got involved with Take Back the Tap my freshman year because I loved the message of being a conscious consumer. Not only that, but I believe water should be a right, not a commodity.”

There are currently 80 hydration stations installed throughout campus. The club recently installed 12 units on campus and have other units waiting to be authorized, according to TBTT Faculty Advisor Tara Pike.

Two more units were installed in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, providing members with access to a total of four units in the building. Four more units were installed in the Lied Library, making a total of six hydration stations available to students.

Other units can be found in several buildings on campus, including the Flora Dungan Humanities building, the Carol C. Carter Classroom Building Complex and Frank and Estella Beam Hall.

“The goal is to have one on every floor because convenience is important. These units compliment the drinking fountains and are located in the same areas as drinking fountains,” Pike said.