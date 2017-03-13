UNLV transitions to new learning management system for 2017-18 school year

UNLV will be migrating from Blackboard/WebCampus to Canvas for the 2017-18 school year.

Canvas is a “next generation learning management system” that will have integrated mobile device support and an intuitive interface, according to an official UNLV release from Feb. 28.

UNLV decided to switch after evaluating feedback from faculty and students and discussing the transition with the Faculty Senate.

The College of Nursing and another college, that has yet to be determined, will act as the pilot group for the new system to help make a smooth transition. This group will give their own feedback for the faculty and students in other colleges, according to the UNLV WebCampus Support website.

The plan is to move toward using Canvas during the 2017-2018 school year with all courses using the new system by fall 2018.

No action is required at this time.

Denise Hernandez

