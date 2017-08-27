UNLV Wants to Train 300 Caregivers With New Program

UNLV Continuing Education partnered with Truckee Meadows Community College and Nevada’s Apprenticeship Project to help address the rising demand for caregivers for Nevada’s senior and disabled populations.

Continuing Education’s Personal Care Apprenticeship Program is launching Sept. 9 to train more than 300 apprentices for high-skilled, hands-on and in-demand jobs, a news release said.

Applicants for the program were screened and hired through area caregiver employers. Three employer partners will accept applications this semester: Comfort Keepers of Henderson, BrightStar of Summerlin and Visiting Angels in Henderson and Summerlin.

“Registered apprenticeship is a win-win for both employers and employees,” said Jodi Gilliand, program coordinator with Continuing Education. “Employers benefit by having a well-trained workforce while employees gain the competence, confidence and support to perform the job.”