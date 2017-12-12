UNLV will test RebelSAFE alert system Dec. 21

If you get an alert on your phone at around 2:00 p.m. Dec. 21, it probably isn’t an emergency.

UNLV will be testing the RebelSAFE alert system next Thursday afternoon. The university and its police use the system to alert the campus community to possible emergencies, such as active shooters.

The system is based on contact information, though, and administration is urging those who are not yet in the system to update their information at Police Services website.

Individuals without updated information will not be able to receive any of the messages. UNLV also has a RebelSAFE app that can be downloaded for iPhone and Android users.