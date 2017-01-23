UNLV women’s tennis wins both sets in match

UNLV Women’s Tennis achieved their first win of the season against New Mexico State on Saturday at their home court. Due to the rain from the previous day, the matches ended when one team reached four points instead of the usual seven. The Rebels were able to shutout the New Mexico State Aggies 4-0 in the single match up.

Sophomore Aiwen Zhu defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-1 at No.2. Sophomore Anna Bogoslavets demolished her opponent 6-0, 6-1 at No.4. Both ladies added two points to UNLV’s overall scoreboard. Freshman En Pei Huang beat her opponent 6-2, 6-3 and senior Carol Zi Yang, outplayed her opponent 6-0, 6-2. On set point, Yang hit her serve down the T to set herself up for a put away volley. She claimed the first set 6-0. During the second set, it was a close match-up as both players held serve until Yang broke her opponent to take the lead, 3-2. Yang extended her lead as she held her serve while continuing to break her opponent’s. She out-rallied her Aggie opponent and then won the second set 6-2.

UNLV named Yang the Outstanding Rebel of the Week after she upset the 13th and 39th ranked players in the country at the Freeman Memorial Championships tournament. She beat 14th-ranked Meible Chi from Duke in an intense match-up with a score of 7-6, 7-6. Additionally, the rainfall on Friday forced the teams to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The Rebels played Pacific later on in the day at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

UNLV demolished Pacific 7-0.

All of the Rebels that played singles won their match against Pacific with Zhu winning 6-4, 4-3 in a tight match-up against her opponent and Paola Artiga winning her match 6-4, 6-1.

In the doubles match-up, Zhu and Huang won their match 6-2 while Yang and Cristina Moroi won their doubles match 6-3. This gave the Rebels their second victory of the season.

UNLV was able to achieve a double bagel as they beat New Mexico State 4-0 and beat Pacific 7-0.

Their next match will be on Jan. 22 against Webster at their home courts. This season, UNLV is hopeful of winning the Mountain West Tournament once again.