UNLV women’s tennis wins both sets in match

By Michaela Jackson | January 23rd, 2017
Photo courtesy of Moynihan

ry1221

UNLV Women’s Tennis achieved their first win of the season against New Mexico State on Saturday at their home court. Due to the rain from the previous day, the matches ended when one team reached four points instead of the usual seven. The Rebels were able to shutout the New Mexico State Aggies 4-0 in the single match up.

Sophomore Aiwen Zhu defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-1 at No.2. Sophomore Anna Bogoslavets demolished her opponent 6-0, 6-1 at No.4. Both ladies added two points to UNLV’s overall scoreboard. Freshman En Pei Huang beat her opponent 6-2, 6-3 and senior Carol Zi Yang, outplayed her opponent 6-0, 6-2. On set point, Yang hit her serve down the T to set herself up for a put away volley. She claimed the first set 6-0. During the second set, it was a close match-up as both players held serve until Yang broke her opponent to take the lead, 3-2. Yang extended her lead as she held her serve while continuing to break her opponent’s. She out-rallied her Aggie opponent and then won the second set 6-2.

UNLV named Yang the Outstanding Rebel of the Week after she upset the 13th and 39th ranked players in the country at the Freeman Memorial Championships tournament. She beat 14th-ranked Meible Chi from Duke in an intense match-up with a score of  7-6, 7-6. Additionally, the rainfall on Friday forced the teams to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The Rebels played Pacific later on in the day at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

UNLV demolished Pacific 7-0.

All of the Rebels that played singles won their match against Pacific with Zhu winning 6-4, 4-3 in a tight match-up against her opponent and Paola Artiga winning her match 6-4, 6-1.

In the doubles match-up, Zhu and Huang won their match 6-2 while Yang and Cristina Moroi won their doubles match 6-3. This gave the Rebels their second victory of the season.

UNLV was able to achieve a double bagel as they beat New Mexico State 4-0 and beat Pacific 7-0.

Their next match will be on Jan. 22 against Webster at their home courts. This season, UNLV is hopeful of winning the Mountain West Tournament once again.

Michaela Jackson

Michaela Jackson

More articles by Michaela Jackson
Tags assigned to this article:
tennisUNLV vs New Mexico Statewomen's tennis

Related Articles

Sports 6 years ago Fredette comparisons don't do justice

Fredette comparisons don't do justice

BYU star is being compared to draft busts due to skin color

Basketball (men's) 5 years ago Runnin' Rebel Report

Runnin' Rebel Report

Road woes finally catch up to UNLV as their Valentine’s bouquet is covered in Thorns

Tennis 9 months ago UNLV men’s tennis serves SDSU a loss

UNLV men’s tennis serves SDSU a loss

UNLV men’s tennis serves SDSU a lossBy: Michaela Jackson | April 25th, 2016 Michaela Jackson / The Rebel Yell  

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading