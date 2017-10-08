UNLV Women’s Volleyball Team Secure Wins over San Jose, Reno

UNLV women’s volleyball had a great road trip, coming home with two, five-set wins over the San Jose Spartans and the UNR Wolf Pack.

The Rebels landed a tough win against the San Jose State Spartans at the Spartan Gym on Oct. 5. The game consisted of five sets, the Rebels initially behind with a 2-1 loss before winning the fourth and fifth sets. The scores were 19-25, 25-28, 21-25, 35-20 and 15-11.

UNLV’s offense committed only 15 errors, causing the Rebels to outhit the Spartans by 64-29 points. However, the Spartans executed 11 more kills in 24 more attempts at attacks. The Rebels ended the fifth set with a .500 hitting efficiency and .378 and .259 in the fourth and second, respectively. They only had .174 in the first and .179 in the third — the sets that they lost.

The Rebel of the Game was setter Riley Jacobs who earned 38 assists to go along with five kills off a .571 hitting efficiency and six digs. Ashley Owens became only the third Rebel to complete 400 blocks in program history with Thursday’s win.

The Rebels rallied their in-state rival, the Wolf Pack, on Saturday. The fifth set of the game was a nail-biter. It featured six ties and two lead changes with an ultimate 15-13 win for the Rebels.

UNLV outhit UNR by 105 points and committed 16 fewer errors in 24 fewer attack attempts. UNR was able to record one more kill than the Rebels, but it did not earn them the win.

Elsa Descamps hit .571 average for the match but hit .750 between the fourth and fifth sets alone. With only one attack in the first set, she finished the match with 17 kills and one error in 27 total swings.

With the Rebels’ win on Saturday, they lead 21-9 wins to the Wolf Pack. The last 14 of 16 matches against our rivals up north have gone to the Rebels.

With six blocks on the night, Owens moved into a seventh-place tie with recently-graduated Bree Hammel with 50 solo blocks in the program’s career record book. Owens is still second place in assisted blocks, 357, and third in total blocks, 407. Jacobs is now only one assist away from earning the 10th place spot in the program’s record book for assists. She currently has 643.

Now 2-4 in conference play, the Rebels will be home for their next four matches, starting with Fresno State on Oct. 12.