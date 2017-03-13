UNLV’s exoplanet research is out of this world

UNLV’s research on exoplanets is expanding. Exoplanets are planets that are orbiting distant stars. In the last two years, UNLV has hired three exoplanet researchers into the department of physics & astronomy.

On Feb. 22, NASA announced in a press release that its Spitzer Space Telescope revealed the first known system of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a single star. The system is known as TRAPPIST-1.

“Three people in exoplanets is a really good group,” said Jason Stephan, assistant professor of physics and astronomy and one of the three recently hired researchers. “Very few universities across the country have this high of a concentration of people working in the field.”

Stephan’s work focuses on the observation of exoplanet research. He looks at the data gathered on telescopes and creates an understanding of the statistical properties of the planets. Stephan has been part of NASA’s Kepler team for the past eight years.

Kepler is a space telescope designed to survey a portion of the Milky Way galaxy in search of exoplanets. Stephan has contributed to papers about the 1,500 exoplanets that have already been discovered and has been instrumental in many of them, though he says it’s not all that impressive.

“Anybody and their dog can find an exoplanet these days,” Stephan said.

In reality, it is incredibly difficult for scientists to get an accurate reading on a vast majority of exoplanets.

The main problem with exoplanets is that scientists cannot observe the planets directly, Stephan said. What is actually being observed is the star the exoplanet is orbiting.

“The main method we use to study exoplanets is transit spectroscopy,” Stephan said. “If you have a planet orbiting a star and it happens to pass along the line of sight, it will block some of the light from the star. The star will get a little bit dimmer and brighten back up when it’s done passing across the front of its star.”

Researchers have to wait until the exoplanet is aligned directly between Earth and the sun so that the telescope can observe the faint ring of an atmosphere around its surface. It will be a long time before a suitable atmosphere is identified using this process.

The recent discovery of seven exoplanets the size of Earth orbiting a red dwarf star by the STAR Institute at the University of Liège in Belgium were found with the assistance of Kepler and the transit spectroscopy method.

Zhaohuan Zhu, an assistant professor at the department of physics and astronomy, is the most recent exoplanet researcher hired by the department. Zhu was named a 2017 Sloan Research Fellow, a prestigious fellowship that awards $60,000 to fund recipients’ research. He is the first UNLV scientist to receive the award.

Zhu’s work involves protoplanet disks that form around young stars and play a part in creating planets. The reason all the planets in the solar system are almost perfectly aligned is because of the formation of these protoplanetary disks that dissipate with age, according to Zhu.

“We are more likely to find old planetary systems because you need this disk to go away before you can see the planet using the signal from its star. If there is a disk… it’ll block the view [of the exoplanet],” Zhu said.

The most senior exoplanet researcher in the department of physics and astronomy is Rebecca Martin. Martin studies planet formation in binary star systems and why supermassive black holes grow in the centers of galaxies. Last year, Martin received a 3-year $297,116 grant from the NASA Exoplanets Research Program to study planet formation in binary star systems.

Per faculty, the department of physics and astronomy brings in the most grant money to UNLV. With the recent influx of grant money and all three exoplanet researchers hiring postdocs, the department is expected to quadruple in size.