UNLV’s medical school, other clinics offer free counseling and grief services

By: Blaze Lovell | October 3, 2017

The UNLV School of Medicine is offering crisis counseling to the public, free of charge and no insurance required.

 

The Mojave Counseling Clinic will be opening its doors to all in response to Sunday night’s terror incident, in which 59 people were killed and 527 were injured.

 

The clinic has a staff of therapists in a wide range of specialties that are trained to help people through difficult or tragic times such as these, according to a press release.

 

The clinic is located near the the College of Southern Nevada West Charleston campus at 6375 W Charleston Blvd # 100. They are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday only. Appointments can be made by calling 702-253-0181.

 

On UNLV’s main campus, students have access to several counseling options as well. The center for Individual Couple and family Counseling will offer free services and walk in appointments. Students can call 702-895-3106 for more information or visit their offices at the Paul Mcdermott Physical Education Complex (MPE) room A 207.

 

Another clinic, The Practice, may be contacted at 702-895-1532 and is located in CEB 226.

 

Outside of UNLV, several free counseling and grief therapy options exist as well including:

 

  • Bridge Counseling: 1640 West Alta Drive
  • Red rock Psychological Health: appointments can be made by calling 702-898-5311
  • Las Vegas Counseling Center: may be reached at 702-466-3750
  • ROI Counseling: may be emailed at amber@roicounseling.com
  • Montevista Hospital: more information can be found by calling 702-354-1111
Blaze Lovell

