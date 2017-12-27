Vegas Strong benefit concert brought in over $700k for shooting victims

The Vegas Strong benefit concert held Dec. 1 raised more than $700,000 for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, a news release said Wednesday.

The event at the T-Mobile Arena drew a capacity crowd of 12,000 attendees to honor the victims of the Oct. 1 massacre that killed 58 and injured hundreds, according to the release.

Performers at the concert included The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Bryce Harper, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jason Aldean, George Strait, Cirque du Soleil, Boyz II Men and Penn & Teller.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love from these icons of Las Vegas entertainment, who once again proved that our community stands as one to support the victims of this senseless tragedy,” said Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, who organized the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund with Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund oversees the distribution of funds that have been contributed to the victims of the shooting.