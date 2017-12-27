Vegas Strong benefit concert brought in over $700k for shooting victims

By Bianca Cseke | December 27, 2017

The Vegas Strong benefit concert held Dec. 1 raised more than $700,000 for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, a news release said Wednesday.

 

The event at the T-Mobile Arena drew a capacity crowd of 12,000 attendees to honor the victims of the Oct. 1 massacre that killed 58 and injured hundreds, according to the release.

 

Performers at the concert included The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Bryce Harper, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jason Aldean, George Strait, Cirque du Soleil, Boyz II Men and Penn & Teller.

 

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love from these icons of Las Vegas entertainment, who once again proved that our community stands as one to support the victims of this senseless tragedy,” said Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, who organized the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund with Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

 

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund oversees the distribution of funds that have been contributed to the victims of the shooting.

Bianca Cseke

Bianca Cseke

More articles by Bianca Cseke
Tags assigned to this article:
shootingT Mobile Arenavegas strong

Related Articles

Life + Style 6 years ago UNLV alum talks sweet success

UNLV alum talks sweet success

Graduate finds a home in the natural foods industry

Music Scene 5 years ago Extreme Thing rallies crowds for music and thrills

Extreme Thing rallies crowds for music and thrills

The annual festival attracted fans with a lineup packed with performers that ranged from ska to hardcore

Film and TV 4 years ago Jackman, Gyllenhaal take no prisoners

Jackman, Gyllenhaal take no prisoners

Hugh Jackman and company have little to be thankful for in Prisoners, a new thriller promising that better days at

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading