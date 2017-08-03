Breaking News

With another fall semester almost upon us, freshmen, transfer students, new faculty and staff will need help knowing what’s the Best of UNLV.

 

Vote now through Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. at https://goo.gl/forms/4oQBxhoVgMr8nnID3.

 

The results will be published in our annual Back-to-School issue in print and online on Aug. 28.

