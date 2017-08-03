Breaking News
CSUN senator criticized for post joking about sexual assault
By: Aron Csiki A CSUN senator has been called out on social media after posting...0
Planned Parenthood discussion at UNLV highlights importance of organization, dangers of ‘Trumpcare’
BY ARON CSIKI / UNLV SCARLET & GRAY FREE PRESS Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Planned...
UNLV School of Medicine paves the way in anatomy education
UNLV School of Medicine paves the way in anatomy educationBy Denise Hernandez | November 28th, 2016...
And the new name is….
And the new name is…. By Bianca Cseke | November 28th, 2016 It’s been about seven...
UNLV students contribute to underprivileged regions
UNLV students contribute to underprivileged regions By Jen Chiang | November 14th, 2016 With an intent...
With another fall semester almost upon us, freshmen, transfer students, new faculty and staff will need help knowing what’s the Best of UNLV.
Vote now through Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. at https://goo.gl/forms/4oQBxhoVgMr8nnID3.
The results will be published in our annual Back-to-School issue in print and online on Aug. 28.
Bianca Cseke
