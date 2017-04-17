Vote Christopher Roys and #TeamNoSleep

This is it. The general election for UNLV’s student body president, as well as his running mates, concludes this week— the days to vote are this Wednesday and Thursday, and Christopher Roys needs your vote.

The two competing tickets for office are the House of Rebels, represented by Fabian Donate, and #TeamNoSleep, represented by Roys. Every individual’s vote will have an impact on the outcome of this election, and with only a couple days remaining, it’s important for students to get informed.

Donate and Roys are both public health majors with primary concerns in student health and safety. Though the two candidates are by no means on opposite ends of the political spectrum, there is the matter of who students should feel more confident in voting for. Roys is the clear contender.

Roys is 21 years old and currently works at a physical therapy office in Henderson. He’s been working as a senator in CSUN since November 2016. He said he donated to the recent NoDAPL cause as well as to Senator Bernie Sanders presidential campaign.

Focusing on health and safety, Roys has been supporting the Green Dot program on campus, a safety awareness program designed to reinforce anti-assault messages throughout the university.

In the realm of politics, he considers himself a moderate liberal. He wholeheartedly supports the freedom of speech, the enforcement of law, green initiatives and the idea UNLV should be a safe space for undocumented students.

“I absolutely believe that it’s in our best interest as a university to protect the rights of those who are vulnerable,” Roys said. “We must do everything we can within the law’s confines to ensure that we protect undocumented students.”

The concern about undocumented students is more relevant than ever. University professor George Buch made remarks in November about reporting “illegal aliens” in his class to ICE, and while he has since apologized for what he claimed was a poorly formed joke, it was clearly taken seriously because the issue is serious.

Having an advocate for the protection of undocumented students will be a major boon to the student body.

At the same time, Roys isn’t spouting liberal, anti-establishment rhetoric. The limits of the law are imperative to Roys. He believes in upholding the law, but also in making changes or improvements to the law when necessary for the well-being of students and faculty. He would rather work with a system to make changes than tear down the system.

There have been some heavy questions about first amendment rights lately. Free speech is a valuable and necessary virtue for all citizens, including students, according to Roys. Some outspoken people have absurdly claimed that bigoted groups like the Westboro Baptist Church (WBC), which will have a picket at UNLV this Thursday, don’t have the same rights to free speech.

Roys believes the best way to deal with hate speech is more free speech. He does, however, state that free speech is best exercised in “appropriate areas,” such as the Free Speech Zones on campus.

Roys is also campaigning for environmental stability and continued recycling efforts. In light of certain public figures decrying the validity of global warming and other environmental dilemmas, the university would be greatly benefitted by a student body president who prioritizes protecting the environment.

According to Roys, the biggest problems students face today are safety, finances and engagement.

“Students aren’t engaged with student government,” he said. “Right now we have no method of gathering data.”

According to Roys, students will sometimes complain when they feel that something is upsetting at school, but ultimately the student government can’t know what they’re doing well or poorly or what the students want since there is a gap between officials and the students who won’t voice their opinions.

“[We] will see that there’s going to be more of an investment into students by the student government,” Roys said. “The student government is becoming more aware. We have a lot of projects under way.”

Currently, Roys is working on a proposal to expand health science facilities at UNLV. He’s also working with his team to implement a late-night police cart program to escort students to their vehicles. He plans to streamline student organization funding, which is currently a difficult process because of all the red tape involved.

He says he’s not a one-man leader, but a member of a team. Roys’ ticket, #TeamNoSleep, aims to strengthen unity and campus community. So far, the future’s looking bright.

Editor’s Note: Articles in the opinion section reflect the views of the author only, not necessarily the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press or any of its staff.