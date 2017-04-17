Vote Fabian Donate and House of Rebels

After what seemed to be an intentional parody of the 2016 presidential elections—rife with controversy, dirty rumors and scandals—the CSUN student government elections have finally landed in calmer waters. This Wednesday and Thursday will be the general election for student body president, vice president and senate president. The contest comes down to Fabian Donate’s House of Rebels ticket and Chris Roy’s #TeamNoSleep ticket.

With two formidable men, both public health majors, both running with experienced and respectable mates (Tayla Hull and Rylee Taylor on House of Rebels and Beatrice DeBelen and Taryn Kole on #TeamNoSleep), it appears CSUN will be in good hands next year. But the fact is that only one ticket will come out on top, and in a contest which anoints the winner such power over the campus, every detail and idea matters.

Fabian Donate should therefore be elected the next CSUN president because of his hard focus on improving student life and health, his ambitious and detailed plans to strengthen UNLV, his goal to protect the student body and instill equal representation, and, above all, his vast experience in student government.

Donate will prioritize health and safety as president. One of his biggest actions will be to secure funds for health services in order to hire more staff. As the senator for the School of Community Health Sciences, Donate supported increasing the student health fee in order to solve issues like long wait times for appointments. Counseling appointments at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center can sometimes take two weeks to make, Donate said, and this can prove to be very dangerous for students who struggle with mental health issues.

Another course of action Donate will take will be to create a task force comprised of various groups on campus to combat sexual assault. This will be to raise awareness, secure the rights of sexual assault victims and to ensure that accountability is held up.

Donate also seeks to create a program called Rebel Rides, a free escort service for students that would operate within a 10-mile radius of UNLV and would lower the rate of drunk driving incidents in the area. It would be very similar to the campus escort service which already exists at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“We have to start looking out for each other and making sure that everybody is being helped,” Donate said. “Let’s make sure that everything on campus is fixed regarding people who have disabilities and let’s make sure lighting is effective. There’s no reason we still have to call it ‘the dark side,’” he said, referencing the poorly-lit sciences part of the UNLV campus.

House of Rebels will fight like hell to make sure CSUN reflects the diversity of the student body as well. Donate sees the problem of lack of representation in CSUN and is prepared to combat it.

“What we see in student government are the students who take charge giving their friends the positions, so they surround themselves with the people they trust,” he said. “Which is…okay, except for the fact that [they] don’t take into account the diversity of people or the applicants who are coming into these positions.”

The simple fix to this, Donate said, is to look at applicants who are approaching CSUN in a blinded manner but also to create a committee which will make sure the applicant pool is actually diverse enough. This reflects on the House of Rebels’ mission, which Donate said is to “create an environment where every student, regardless of who they are or what their background is, has the opportunity to succeed.”

For this reason, Donate is also a staunch defender of undocumented students’ rights. He decried the threats made by instructor George Buch to report students to ICE and said that it is no one’s decision to decide who does and does not belong on campus. “They come here, they have less resources than people who actually are citizens…these students, they’re valedictorians, they’re leaders,” Donate said.

Finally, Donate will try to solve the problem of what he calls “the UNLV bubble.” Donate noticed that many students who attended high school in the Valley are misled into thinking of UNLV as sort of a community college where they will not find opportunity.

“I’ll be honest, when I first applied here, I didn’t know that there were residential dorms. I didn’t know that out-of-state students came here,” Donate said. “I was taught that the best universities are out of state…we have to start focusing on recruiting.”

Donate will work to set up recruitment programs that will give high schoolers the opportunity to speak to UNLV students and not just regular college recruiters. We will soon become the most prestigious school in Nevada, Donate said, but in order to do so we need to make sure students raised in Las Vegas realize what UNLV really is.

These are a lot of proposed initiatives, and the conscious voter may wonder if Donate can follow through with them. But one must look at the history of Donate’s work and qualifications — as we must do with every candidate — in order to see that he is strong and capable leader.

When asked to list his past work and accomplishments, it was clear Donate had to pause and find a way to order the exhaustive list of things he’s done in just his three years at UNLV.

During his freshman year, Donate was elected a senator and was president of the HOSA: Future Health Professionals organization. In his sophomore year, he created the CSUN oversight committee of which he was chair, created the health and safety committee and the university advocacy committee. This year, he works as a coordinator and manager full time at the American Cancer Society and is the public relations administrator for CSUN.

During his time in CSUN, Donate also created stipends for undergraduate students conducting research and created Tark Tank, a competitive event in which students pitch business ideas to a panel of professionals for the chance to win grants for their ideas.

“Let’s put our students first, campus life first, public health first,” Donate concluded. “We are the movement of the students. If we want something our way, it will happen.”

Editor’s Note: Articles in the opinion section reflect the views of the author only, not necessarily the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press or any of its staff.