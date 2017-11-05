Webcampus, other campus technologies will be unavailable Saturday

By Blaze Lovell | November 6th, 2017

Students won’t be able to access multiple campus technologies Saturday, Nov. 11, while the Office of Information Technology transfers data to new hard drives.

 

Certain sites like Webcampus will be down 12:01 a.m. – 8 a.m. Saturday. OIT is encouraging students to save their work and to sign out of webcampus before the outage.

 

Here are the technologies that will be online: Benefits Orientation

 

Classified Furlough           

Cohen Scholarship

Consensus (NSHE and UNLV)                            

DRC Notes

Employee ID Search                              

Employee Locator                     

Employee Salary Listing (HRFS)                  

Engineering Scholarship

ESTER Training Enrollment

Event Services

FERPA

FERPA Training

Honors

Hyperion                                        

Hyperion FQDM                                       

Leave Balance                              

Legacy Advantage Data Warehouse                        

Legacy HR Data Warehouse                               

Merit Roster                                    

Operational Data Lake

PaperCut                                        

Peoplesoft Operational Data Store                      

RA Imaging

Rebel Announcements via Email (RAVE)          

Rebel ID Admin Toolkit (RIDA)                   

Rebelmail Administrative Toolkit (RAT)          

Scarlet n Grey

Blaze Lovell

Blaze Lovell

More articles by Blaze Lovell
Tags assigned to this article:
dataOffice of Information TechnologyOITtechnologyWebcampus

