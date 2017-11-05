Webcampus, other campus technologies will be unavailable Saturday

Students won’t be able to access multiple campus technologies Saturday, Nov. 11, while the Office of Information Technology transfers data to new hard drives.
Certain sites like Webcampus will be down 12:01 a.m. – 8 a.m. Saturday. OIT is encouraging students to save their work and to sign out of webcampus before the outage.
Here are the technologies that will be online: Benefits Orientation
Classified Furlough
Cohen Scholarship
Consensus (NSHE and UNLV)
DRC Notes
Employee ID Search
Employee Locator
Employee Salary Listing (HRFS)
Engineering Scholarship
ESTER Training Enrollment
Event Services
FERPA
FERPA Training
Honors
Hyperion
Hyperion FQDM
Leave Balance
Legacy Advantage Data Warehouse
Legacy HR Data Warehouse
Merit Roster
Operational Data Lake
PaperCut
Peoplesoft Operational Data Store
RA Imaging
Rebel Announcements via Email (RAVE)
Rebel ID Admin Toolkit (RIDA)
Rebelmail Administrative Toolkit (RAT)
Scarlet n Grey