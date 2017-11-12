Who’s on the field?: A conversation with the Rebels’ running back

Evan Owens is a 23-year-old junior running back for the UNLV football team. He transferred to UNLV from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California in 2016. Owens grew up between Hayward and Tracy, California in the Bay Area with his mom, dad and two younger siblings. As a Rebel, Owens is studying Journalism and Media Studies with an emphasis on broadcast with goals of becoming a sports broadcaster for SportsCenter or ESPN. But, his heart is set on on one thing for now — football. He redshirted his first season at UNLV, but has found an active spot on this season’s roster.
UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press: When did you start playing football?
Evan Owens: My mom and dad always used to say I was a run-around kid. They said I was constantly running around, just being a physical kid. They put me in football when I was about five. It was just flag football at the time. I started playing contact football when I was around six or seven. From then on, I just loved the game. As I got older, I got more serious about it and I fell in love with it more. And now I want to make a career out of it.
SGFP: Since you have been playing for so long, do you still get nervous before you play a game?
EO: I would say that I get butterflies at the very beginning of the game. I have been playing for so long that I don’t get really get bad butterflies. But as you move on and get to higher levels in the game, you are playing on a bigger stage, the butterflies get a little more intense. I just try to stay composed and try to focus on the task ahead of me in the game. Once I get in the game and start playing, the butterflies go away and it is just second nature.
SGFP: Are there any players that you looked up to as a kid or look up to now?
EO: I try to play my game like every good running back that has come through. But at the same time I really try to put my own spin into it and play my own game. I do idol[ize] those good running backs like Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and Bo Jackson. I like to watch them but I really try to play my own style so that maybe someone can idol[ize] me someday.
SGFP: Do you have any gameday rituals or superstitions?
EO: I don’t have any superstitions. But on game day I usually just listen to some music. I start off with some gospel at the beginning of the day. Then I’ll listen to some smooth R&B to soothe my spirit. Then right before the pre-game, I listen to hard rap to get that edge and get some juice.
SGFP: What are your thoughts on kneeling for the national anthem?
EO: I mean, I feel like that’s a personal issue. That’s a personal thing for the athlete. I’m not really into it like that — I don’t kneel for the national anthem. Usually, during the anthem, we’re [the Rebel football players] in the locker room.
SGFP: So there was no conversation about that?
EO: Not really.
SGFP: What has your experience been like at UNLV? Have you enjoyed it?
EO: It’s been good. I’ve met a lot of great people here and made a lot of friends here at UNLV. I do get homesick sometimes, but I just remind myself that I am out here doing this for my family. That keeps me motivated. I’m cool with everyone on the team and I have made a lot of memories in football and just in life.
SGFP: The football team team had a slow start, but you have started a win streak. What has changed?
EO: There hasn’t been a huge change, really. We are the same team, we are just more focused and know how to finish now. In the beginning of the season, we would be up in the first half, then in the second half we’d have a fall off. I feel like these past couple of weeks, we have just learned how to finish. In the second half we don’t settle down or get comfortable.
SGFP: What are your career or football goals after college?
EO: Hopefully move on to play in the NFL. That’s my dream to play at the highest level. I want to keep playing football as long as I can. Whatever team God takes me to, I just want to keep playing. I am studying journalism and media studies. I want to do sports broadcasting at something like SportsCenter. But until then, I just want to keep playing football as long as I can.
*Sports Editor, Priscilla Rogers contributed to this article.*