Who will the new Hey Reb! be?

UNLV’s polemical pal Hey Reb! is about to do it to ‘em again. The rebel mascot keeps runnin’ from one incarnation to the next, and it sounds like he’s about to get a facelift pretty soon.

Last week, President Len Jessup hosted a town hall in the Judy Bayley theatre in which he playfully updated the UNLV community on current initiatives for spring 2017 and beyond. One of the items Jessup touched upon was UNLV’s spirit logo.

Jessup reminded audience members that “we committed to doing a refresh or an update of the spirit logo, the logo for the university and the accompanying mascot and how it appears in signage.”

He mentioned that updates such as these occur every ten years, which means that the timing is right to say goodbye to the Hey Reb! image we’ve known since 2006.

While his post-decade powerup might seem timely, the work going into updating his image is a waste. Jessup assures listeners that the committee working on updating the spirit logo and mascot is going to reference a student survey and data that is both qualitative and quantitative, but it seems unclear as to why they should even bother.

If one evaluates Hey Reb! as he is now and has no qualms with the rebel name and mascot in general, he looks just fine. No cosmetic changes are necessary to reflect the rebel identity. Hey Reb!’s image is relatively simple anyways.

What could you possibly change? Cutting off his great white ‘stache? No way. Facial hair is in right now, and that mustache is iconic on the UNLV campus. Altering the mustache alone would be it’s own branding crisis.

What part of the statue outside of the Tam Alumni Center would students rub for good luck if they got rid of the mustache? Talk about a hairy situation…

If they don’t subtract a mustache, maybe they’ll add eyes to his image.

It’s kind of ironic that the graphic design of our university’s mascot hasn’t had a pair of visible peepers since we opened our eyes to the fact that Beauregard the Wolf is a confederate catastrophe.

On the other side of things, there are plenty of people who have a distaste for the rebel mascot as a whole.

Time continues to favor tradition when it comes to the UNLV mascot, but recent events like our newspaper’s name change and surrounding discussions demonstrate that there are people in the UNLV community who would much rather see a new mascot than simply see Hey Reb! get a makeover.

While a total rebranding would be a large-scale adjustment for the students, the university and the local community, this is what some members of the UNLV community hope to see in order to reflect our university’s diverse composition and wide-range of values.

One side is perfectly content; the other side wants rebellion.

It’s a waste of time and money to refresh a mascot that supporters don’t mind and detractors want dead. The energy would be better spent on working to address on-campus crime, getting students more connected to the UNLV community or really anything else to bolster the state of our campus as it stands.

