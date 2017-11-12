Win Streak Over: BYU beats UNLV 31-21 on Senior Night

UNLV football’s Senior Night presented a chance for the Rebels to get .500 on the season and capture a three-game win streak, an opportunity that was spoiled when the team fell 31-21 to the BYU Cougars.
“That first quarter really hurt us. We were able to move the ball down the field and twice we had opportunities for points and didn’t even get field goals,” said Tony Sanchez, UNLV football head coach. “You have to execute and put points on the board in those situations. They come back to bite you in the end.”
The potential three-game win streak would have been UNLV’s second longest streak since winning four straight in 2013. The team has never defeated BYU in Las Vegas. They are 0-9.
Senior quarterback Johnny Stanton started his third straight game for the Runnin’ Rebels and gave the team chances to win the game, according to his head coach. Sanchez said that the goal was to play Stanton the entire game.
Stanton went 20 of 33 for 235 yards and threw two touchdowns along with two interceptions.
Early in the second quarter inside of the BYU 15 yard-line, Stanton was picked off in the end zone.
“It was big. Those first two drives were really crucial,” Sanchez said. “Again, that’s situational awareness. You have to know that you don’t have to force a ball there. If [a receiver] is not open, you throw it away and you kick the [field goal]. It’s early in the game.”
With the game tied late in the second quarter on a 3rd and 4, they were unable to complete a first down pass. Officials blew the play dead and announced that the sideline called a timeout prior to the snap of the football.
“I got a call from the [press] box saying ‘Timeout, timeout!’ So, they yell to me we have to call timeout because they didn’t like the way we were lined up and we just ran out and called the timeout,” Sanchez said.
On the redo play, the Cougars took a 14-7 lead on a 11-yard touchdown reception heading into halftime.
After falling behind 21-7, the Rebels responded with a touchdown on a drive that took less than four minutes. However, BYU stormed back with a five play, 75 yard drive that ended with a touchdown.
“We don’t think about that stuff. You just have to know you have go back and out there and execute. It’s unfortunate. It shouldn’t have happened. We know we needed to get a stop there but nobody during the game thinks about demoralization,” Sanchez said, with BYU celebrating its victory one room over.
Though the BYU passing game wasn’t as potent with only 160 yards, its rushing game was in full effect. Junior Squally Canada rushed for a career-high 213 yards on 25 carries.
UNLV held BYU to two for 10 in third down situations but the Cougars reached the red zone eight times and came away with points on five of them.
In his last home game, senior wide receiver Devonte Boyd came into the game needing seven yards to become just the third UNLV player with four seasons of at least 500 receiving yards. He also needed a touchdown to tie George Thomas for 6th place on the All-Time UNLV receiving touchdown list with 18.
Boyd responded with four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. He now needs six more catches to become the 3rd UNLV player with at least 200 career receptions. Sanchez understood the team may not be able to have much success on the ground against the BYU defense.
Junior running back Lexington Thomas led the Rebels first touchdown drive and finished with 16 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown.
The touchdown tied Tim Cornett for 3rd on the single-season history list with 15.
Sanchez and company are shifting their attention to the team’s final two games of the season.
“There were a lot of things we could’ve controlled. Our guys are hurting in there. The game mattered. We’re late in the year and that game mattered. That’s a big, big deal for us.
“It stings but we’ll be back. We’ll give them a day off and then get ready to go play New Mexico. We still have a lot to play for right in front of us,” Sanchez said.
The Rebels visit New Mexico Saturday, Nov.18 and travel to play rival UNR Nov. 25.