Women’s tennis to start spring season after strong fall showing

UNLV women’s tennis will look to build on the success of their Fall 2017 when they begin their spring season Jan. 12.

The team started the fall season by welcoming it’s new assistant coach, Tetiana Luzhanska. Luzhanska is from Ukraine and is a former professional player. She earned a career-high Women’s Tennis Association singles ranking of 131 in 2011 and reached as high as No. 99 in the world in doubles. Women’s tennis head coach Kevin Cory said he was thrilled to add Luzhanska to the staff.

The Rebels kicked off the season in September with their annual UNLV Women’s Tennis Fall Invitational. The tournament ended with all three of UNLV’s singles competitors and one doubles team winning their respective flights.

Junior Anna Bogoslavets took the Flight Two title, junior Jovana Kenis won Flight Three and freshman Izumi Asano won the Flight Four title. The Rebel doubles team, junior Aiwen Zhu and sophomore En-Pei Huang, won the top flight.

UNLV also made a strong run at the 2017 ITA Mountain Region Championships in October. The team had a nearly perfect first day, going undefeated in the singles bracket and 2-1 in doubles.

Day two concluded by sending three singles and two doubles teams to the final 16. Zhu and Huang continued their run in the singles regional tournament after day three, but their runs both ended on the final day of play.

The Rebels hosted an end-of-season fall tournament at the Fertitta Tennis Complex. Visiting schools included Texas A&M, Purdue, Grand Canyon, Arizona and North Carolina State.UNLV had an impressive weekend, finishing with a title in every singles flight and coming only one match-point shy of winning both doubles flights as well.

Zhu, who finished the season ranked 83rd in the nation, took the crown in Flight One. Huang took the Flight Two title after two tiebreakers. Zhu and Huang teamed up to thake the doubles title on top of their individual wins.

Asano ended the tournament with the Flight Three singles title while freshman Juliet Zhang took Flight Four. Senior Mercedes Lopez finished with the Flight Five title.

“It was great to see the girls come out and compete so well against some of the top programs in the country this weekend,” Cory said after their final fall tournament. ”Winning all five flights in singles is a tremendous accomplishment. We also beat some really good teams in doubles. It’s certainly an encouraging way to end the fall season and we look forward to getting back to work in January.”

The Rebels will be back at the Fertitta Tennis Complex to host the 16th annual Freeman Memorial Women’s Tennis Championships. The Rebels will be providing eight singles players and four doubles teams for the tournament.

UNLV will be hosting seven of the Top 25 from the season’s initial ITA rankings: No.1 Stanford, No. 3 Florida, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 12 Texas, No. 16 Oklahoma State and No. 17 UCLA.

The Freeman Memorial tournament will take place on January 12-14. Play will begin at 10 a.m. with doubles each day. Admission to all matches is free.