Women’s tennis team suffers first loss of the season

UNLV Women’s Tennis lost against No. 3 Pepperdine 0-4 in the ITA Kickoff Tournament on Jan. 28 in Malibu, California, making this their first loss of the season.

Both teams agreed to stop play once one team clinches the fourth point. This resulted in many unfinished matches in singles and doubles.

The match-ups commenced with doubles. Two Pepperdine doubles teams clinched victory against UNLV teams. Rebels Cristina Moroi and Carol Yang fell short in their doubles match 3-6 while fellow Rebels Anna Bogoslavets and Paola Artiga lost in tight doubles match 4-6 against Pepperdine.

UNLV doubles team, Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang, were leading 5-4 but were stopped due to the overall 4-point rule since Pepperdine claimed the one doubles point overall.

The singles match-ups began, and Pepperdine continued to outplay the Rebels. Huang lost her singles match first 0-6, 2-6. Sophomore Jovana Kenic lost her match 2-6, 1-6. Pepperdine was only one match away from advancing from the first round.

Rebel senior Artiga was defeated 1-6, 4-6. Match play stopped for the remaining singles matches as Pepperdine claimed the fourth point. Sophomore Zhu was winning her singles match 6-4, 2-1 before play was stopped.

UNLV will be back home on Feb. 10 to face the Idaho Vandals.