WTF does CSUN spend its money on?

If you think all CSUN does with their $1.25 million budget is buy concert tickets and throw Pida Plaza parties that you run past because you’re five minutes late for class, you would only be about 25 percent correct.

So, what do they do with the other 75 percent?

To answer that, we’ll need to look at what CSUN is in the first place.

Politics, politics, politics

It’s a dirty word, but if you boiled CSUN down to its bones, you would see a political skeleton. Like the U.S. government, CSUN has three branches — a legislative branch, an executive branch and a judicial branch.

But the similarities to the U.S. government end there. CSUN does not have a bicameral legislature; rather, 25 elected senators from the colleges across UNLV sit on a senate presided over by the senate president, who, along with the vice president and student body president, is a member of the executive board.

The nine justices on the judicial council act as referees once someone inevitably cries foul (it happens every election). The justices review cases and determine their rulings based on past cases as well as CSUN’s bylaws which are too numerous and convoluted to explain here.

Main points: three people plus staff in the executive branch and senate votes on issues, justices do cool things with law and the bottom line is it all matters to you… or at least it should. You informed student, you!

Show me the money: The Good

For a second, just forget about all the infighting and quarterly scandals that seem to suck the light from CSUN like a black hole ripping through space-time. Despite what the papers say *cough* CSUN does a lot of good. Notably, it’s their monetary contributions that improve student life.

UNLV/CSUN Preschool? Thank CSUN. Free ScanTrons and exam books? Thank CSUN. Crosswalk in front of Einstein bagels where drivers come as close to hitting you as possible? Thank CSUN (not for the drivers). Better Student Union Wifi? Still waiting, but thank CSUN.

For larger projects (i.e. the preschool and walkway), CSUN dips into their IBA or interest bearing account. This is an account that rolls over year to year with the express purpose of campus improvement.

In one meeting at the end of spring semester 2016, the senate approved $300,000 from the IBA to improve computer labs and the red emergency phones around campus.

Then Senate President Dakota Fischer described it as the most meaningful night of his entire term.

CSUN also allocates about $340,000 to scholarships and sponsorships (which fund things like Greek Week) with another $250,000 going to funding the over 200 student organizations at UNLV.

As for wages, CSUN spends in the neighborhood of $143,000 to pay its employees because, despite what your internship might say, you shouldn’t just work for free.

Show me the money: The Not As Good

Remember that 25 percent at the beginning? About $320,540 goes toward either campus life events or marketing materials. That’s more than wages, scholarships and pretty much anything else put together.

In the past (read: since the dawn of time), CSUN has caught flak for spending too much money on crap that not enough students go to. Even if a senator is berating the cost or it’s the Rebel Yell— *cough* UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press *cough*— writing a nasty column, that quarter of the budget doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

The solution?

See a line. Grab a damn ticket. You pay for it with student fees anyway. And for the love of God, get to class on time.