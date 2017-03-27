WTF Is NSHE?

For many students, it’s just a number they enter into MyUNLV to frantically check the status of delayed financial aid disbursement before realizing they’re behind in credits and will make it out of UNLV never.

But the Nevada System of Higher Education is more than just a number printed on the student ID you never touch (unless you live on campus). Every college student in Nevada should be aware of several components of NSHE.

Students, teachers and administration

If you attend a public college in Nevada, you are, in a way, part of NSHE. The College of Southern Nevada, Desert Research Institute, Great Basin College, Nevada State College, Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College, University of Reno and UNLV are all part of the system.

Almost every employee on campus—from the janitor you forgot to thank as you exited the bathroom to UNLV President Len Jessup—is also an employee of NSHE.

All these people are governed by a 602-page handbook that is discussed or revised at nearly every Board of Regents meeting.

The handbook details every policy and bylaw imaginable, including the composition of the board, faculty tenure, use of funds, Title IX compliance and graduation requirements.

The Board of Regents

The regents hold regular meetings (about four every year) on the various campuses in Nevada.

Each regent is elected to a six-year term. The board elects a chair and vice chair from its membership to a one-year term to preside over meetings.

During these meetings, regents discuss and approve measures that shape the life of each student through exhilarating topics such as “Faculty Practice Plan Bylaws And Operating Agreement, UNLV School Of Medicine” and “Honorary Full Golf Membership for President, UNLV.”

The public may attend these meetings, so feel free to bring friends and family. Don’t forget the snacks, because the meetings can run upward of eight hours each day.

It would also be sensible to just wait for a journalist to write a story on the latest smackdown the regents give to each institution’s president.

The Supreme Chancellor

Maybe not. This isn’t “Star Wars.” But the NSHE Chancellor acts as the CEO of the entire system. They work with the regents and each campus’ president to implement broad strategies.

A full list of the duties of the Chancellor may be found in a profile document on the NSHE website. Some of the chancellor’s tasks include hiring and firing campus presidents, creating the NSHE budget, developing strategic plans and creating each meeting agenda, according to the profile.

NSHE is currently searching for a chancellor. The last one, Dan Klaich, resigned after the Las Vegas Review-Journal published an article detailing how NSHE officials lied to lawmakers regarding a study on making higher education more affordable.

“WTF?” is a news column by Managing Editor Blaze Lovell. It attempts to demystify (in as few words as possible) the sometimes ethereal entities that shape each student’s life.