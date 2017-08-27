A Young Rebel Volleyball Team Finds their Rhythm

Rebel Volleyball has officially begun, finishing 2-1 at the UNLV Invitational to mark its start.

The Rebels swept Binghamton University 3-0 and fell to UC Davis 1-3 on Aug. 25 and took the win against Eastern Washington University 3-1 on Aug. 26.

The team made program history in 2016, making it to the second round of the NCAA playoffs for the first time. This season, head coach Cindy Fredrick welcomed 10 new players to continue the success.

“The loss of some of our key players has made meeting the same standards initially difficult,” sophomore setter Riley Jacobs said. “But the team we have now is already exceeding expectations of everyone around us.”

Jacobs is a returning player from 2016 and has had to take on the role as a starter and a leader for this young team. The two other returning players are the team’s middles, senior Ashley Owens and junior Elsa Descamps.

“We have a pretty hard-working team with the objective of being the best that we can for a young team,” Descamps said. “With this mentality everyday at practice or in games, we will improve.”

Because the team is so young, Descamps said the first goal is to finish top four in the Mountain West Conference. This could change as the Rebels continue to grow and find their rhythm as a team.

The three returning players are serving as a foundation for the Rebels, but the incoming players have already made an impact.

Freshmen Mariena Hayden and Jill Berg both supplied double-digit kills in the season opener against Binghamton. Transfer sophomore libero Leka Kiner-Falefa is another player to watch as she has registered double-digit digs in all UNLV Invitational matches.

The Rebels are looking forward to their next matches in the Cox Pavilion on Aug. 29 against Eastern Kentucky.