Last weekend, the Film Department held its annual 48-hour film festival where over 20 teams of students were given 48 hours to produce a film from scratch.

The festival kicked off on Friday night when each team was assigned prompts—a set of necessary elements a film must include that are unique to each team. The prompts included a genre, a prop, a character, and a line of dialogue.

The festival concluded Sunday night when twenty films were screened from the respective teams, and the winners of a long list of categories were announced and awarded prizes, ranging from gift cards and prize packs to a $500 cash award for best film.

The Best Supporting Performance award went to K Fernandez in the Jeremy Korhonen directed film, “Cavity Search.” The script, written by Shelsy Sorto-Ayala, is about a disgruntled dental-office worker who robs her employer of more than just money.

The Best Lead Performance award went to Madelynne Dey as the title character in “DJ Rose: The Experience,” a mockumentary about an obnoxious wannabe music star whose narcissism wears thin on her roommates. “DJ Rose” was directed by Trinity Sterling and Brock Nakamura-Vierra from a script by Krista Pilling.

Runner-up for Best Film went to “Cavity Search,” the film’s second win of the night. The third-place Best Film was a tie between “Beware of Dog,” a black-and-white noir film by Jason and Garret Scalley about a sordid love triangle between musicians, and “Ana,” a western about a runaway gunslinger, directed by Shane-Mark Gallo and written by Eric Boffelli. “Ana” also tied with “Cavity Search” for Best Use of Prompts, making both films multi-award winners.

The biggest winner of the night though was the surrealist film “Comme Ci Comme Ca” by director George Mentchoukov. “Comme Ci Comme Ca” swept nearly every other category of the night for a total of 9 wins including Best Director and Best Film.

It garnered the Best Screenplay award for screenwriter Rose Nordberg, Best Original Music for composer Keyon Kelp, the Best Editing and Best Sound awards for Tiffanie Ignacio, and the Best Production Design and Best Costumes awards for Alondra Del Toro.

The Film Department at UNLV hosts the 48 Hour Film Festival every Fall Semester, and while it’s mostly made up of film majors, anyone over the age of 18 is invited to participate. Every film is required to be no less than one minute, and no more than five minutes and thirty seconds in length.