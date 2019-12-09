Aspiring Armenian-American journalists paving the way for UNLV broadcast students

He started out as an engineering major and ended up becoming a well-known sports broadcast journalist on campus.

Jason Takhtadjian, a 21-year-old senior at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in journalism while also minoring in communications. Hoping to become a sports analyst, Takhtadjian decided to join UNLV’s student run broadcast, Rebel Report.

“At the Rebel Report, we have the chance to be in every role whether that may be an anchor, producer, editor, camera ops, floor director, social media and the list goes on,” Takhtadjian said. “Rebel Report is a weekly news show covering all things Vegas sports, and the Rundown, a debate-style show that covers both Vegas sports, national sports and even international sports.”

Takhtadjian’s dreams to become a play-by-play commentator for international soccer games or for the NBA. Wanting to gain as much experience as possible, he decided to join Rebel Report two years ago and now presides as the president of the Rebel Report Student Organization.

Rebel Report offers journalism students opportunities in which not many journalism students in the United States get. The UNLV journalism department has established connections with current and incoming major leagues. The Rebel Report gives students a chance to cover major sports like NHL, Golden Knight games, NBA Summer League games, and once the NFL Las Vegas Raiders stadium is built students will be able to cover NFL games as well. UNLV students are not only covering local sports, but national sport teams as well, which is why Takhtadjian invests so much time with the student run broadcast.

Since joining Rebel Report for a couple of years now, Takhtadjian became well accustomed with the staff and many broadcast students, especially Alyx Whipple.

Whipple, happens to also be a broadcast major and sports analyst for Rebel Report. She too wants to become a sports commentator, just like Takhtadjian.

“Jason is my go to he works with me a lot,” Whipple said. “The other day we had a project due and for some reason the Rebel Report website was not working so Jason went to everyone’s computer and uploaded their assignment on his phone.”

Although, his love for broadcast remains strong, Takhtadjian originally thought he would be an engineer. It was not until the first few weeks of his freshman year at UNLV that he realized that the engineering department gave him a reality check of what he no longer wanted to become.

“It was not the extensive math that caught me off guard, it was the attitudes from my professors that eventually steered me away from engineering,” Takhtadjian said. “It was almost demoralizing; it was my reality check to leave and do something else.”

His love and passion for sports ultimately pushed Takhtadjian to get into journalism. Reporting on air means so much to the young journalist.

Takhtadjian, an Armenian American, said that although his last name is unique, he still uses his given name on air.

“There are only a handful of Armenian’s that I know of that have somewhat of a presence, but that just shows how small the Armenian presence is in American journalism,” Takhtadjian said. “That’s why I would rather use my last name instead of an easy and fake last name when I am on air because I want people to recognize me as either Armenian or the guy with a unique last name.”

Outside of his work with Rebel Report, Takhtadjian also works on different personal projects. He currently works on a video package with Jeff Mayweather where he learns how to box. He also tries to attend as many soccer, basketball, and hockey games as possible, where he provides commentary on games on his YouTube channel or by live tweeting.

Takhtadjian also worked on a radio show that he created called “Bylines and Baselines,” which aired February 2017 on the station 91.5 HD2. He talks about news, and gives his thoughts and opinions on soccer and basketball games around the world. Bylines and Baselines opened the door for Takhtadjian’s broadcast career.

“Bylines and Baselines was the entryway to my journalistic career,” Takhtadjian said. “This radio show, helped me grow as a broadcaster and as a content creator because of how freely I was able to talk about topics I love most.”

The young journalist also interviewed approximately 35 athletes, coaches and celebrities when he attended the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. The NBA Summer League, an off-season basketball competition where NBA teams play and compete with different roosters. The basketball competition continues to be held at UNLV, which gives Takhtadjian a great way to report live at the games.

“My first time ever reporting was my first year at Summer League,” Takhtadjian said. “My most memorable interview by far has to be my interview with Lavar Ball. His energy is unmatched and out of this world.”

Takhtadjian, for the most part, has his life planned out. He plans on graduating spring of 2020 and would not be opposed to leaving Vegas to work for ESPN, Turner Broadcasting, Bleacher Report or Fox Soccer. Hopeful about his future and extremely excited to learn the ins and outs of journalism.

“I’m extremely happy with where my life is heading now because of the opportunities and connections I continue to have because of journalism,” Takhtadjian said. “I will be making more money than I would have had as an engineer and I am happy with the fact that I changed when I did, I haven’t looked back since.”

