Self-driving cars and fully automated factories are just the beginning. Doctors, writers, lawyers, engineers, architects, and more will soon have new competition in their respective fields: robots.

Artificial intelligence has already proven that it will be capable of fulfilling the roles of these occupations. In a 2017 study, “Massachusetts General Hospital and MIT showed that an artificial intelligence system was equal or better than radiologists at reading mammograms for high-risk cancer lesions needing surgery.”

The question is not whether or not robots will be capable, or if humans will continue to develop them until they are. It’s how the rest of us will be affected by the obvious answers to those questions.

A 2017 report by the McKinsey Global Institute states that by 2030, “39 million to 73 million jobs could be destroyed, but about 20 million of those displaced workers can be shifted fairly easily into similar occupations, though they may take on slightly different tasks. That means 16 million to 54 million workers—or as much as a third of the U.S. workforce—will need to be retrained for entirely new occupations.”

This is less than ideal. Over the course of a long period of time, with gradual implementation of change, many of the negative effects of automation could be mitigated, but this happening as soon as 2030 is a recipe for disaster.

When optimistic and disaffected economists talk about the loss of jobs as just a minor setback in the grand scheme of things, they’re not accounting for the destruction this could cause to some of society’s already most marginalized. The Brookings Institute conducted a study that determined those who will be hit hardest by increased automation are young men, particularly of color.

This country, faced with increasing income inequality and still reeling from the global 2008 recession, where around the world some 10,000 people committed suicide in a two-year period (2008-10) because of economic devastation (via the British Journal of Psychiatry), can not afford to take the lives of the most vulnerable for granted.

Going back to retraining, what would that process even look like? Would large corporations who have historically penny-pinched their workers even be willing to do it? With the increased need for coding, IT schools would be more numerous, but what about other fields?

New jobs would be created, yes, but much of them would be for those already in the upper-class. There would need to be a plan to either retrain the masses-for free or at least for a manageable price.

Of course, the contradiction here is that if a large segment of the population is unemployed and economically disenfranchised, they will not have purchasing power. This means much of the money saved on labor by owners would be washed out by not having a large enough customer base.

What are our options should the majority of jobs be lost to artificial intelligence? Subsidized retraining would be a start. Another option could be a sort of Universal Basic Income. Should retraining not be widely conducted, UBI would become a necessity just for people to survive. This would leave more time for leisure, and a much more relaxed and less stressed population.

It’s the position that politicians such as Andrew Yang have taken, and probably many more to come if things continue on this trajectory. And it’s the right position. Let’s take care of our population in a way not done since the ushering in of the New Deal, and escape the grips of late capitalism.