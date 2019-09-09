The Las Vegas Aviators’ successful on-field performance has earned them a spot in the Pacific Coast League playoffs. They clinched the Pacific Southern division title, their first division title since 2014. Las Vegas will meet the Northern division champion, Sacramento River Cats, in the first round of the PCL playoffs.

The bats of Las Vegas came out swinging in game one. The flood gates opened in the third inning with the game tied 1-1.

Las Vegas scored five runs in the third to extend the lead to 6-1. The highlight of that inning was a three-run home run from first baseman Alfonso Rivas. They held the lead and cruised to a comfortable 9-3 victory.

Sacramento dusted themselves off and came ready to play in game two. This time, it was the River Cats who used a five-run third inning to jump out to an early lead.

Skye Bolt finally got the Aviators on the board with a two-run home run in the fifth. In the sixth, a solo home run from Dustin Fowler and a two-run home run from Cameron Rupp tied the game at 5-5.

Sacramento answered back in the bottom of the sixth with two runs, and a run in the eight to hold off the Aviators 8-6 and tie the series at 1-1.

Frustrated that they did not come home with a 2-0 series lead, the Aviators gave their home fans plenty to cheer about in the first playoff game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators scored seven runs in the first three innings, including four in the third inning. Payton got the scoring started with a solo home run. Then, Bolt hit a two-run double to help give Las Vegas a 7-1 lead.

Las Vegas got outstanding pitching from Jesus Luzardo, who gave up one run and struck out seven River Cats in five and two-thirds innings. The Aviators won the game 11-4 and took a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Aviators looked to wrap up the series in game four. However, Sacramento did not want their season to end. The River Cats scored first and added runs in the fifth and sixth inning to jump to a 4-0 lead.

Las Vegas was held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Payton singled home a run. Later in the eighth, Dustin Garneau doubled home Eric Campbell. Rivas drove home a run on a ground out to cut the deficit to 4-3

Sacramento did not panic and added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. They held the Aviators scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-3, and tie the series at 2-2.

With the pressure being put back on Las Vegas, the Aviators must use the home field to their advantage to advance to the next round. Regardless of how the season finishes out, the Aviators have broken many attendance records, and have earned several awards for the franchise’s on and off-field success.

Riordan named PCL Manager of the Year

Las Vegas’ outstanding on-field performance has not gone unnoticed. Early last week, Aviators’ manager Fran Riordan was named Pacific Coast League manager of the year.

“It’s a wonderful honor, especially knowing how many outstanding managers there are in the Pacific Coast League,” Riordan said. He is the third manager in franchise history to win the honor. Brad Mills won in 2002, and Wally Backman took home the award in 2014.

“At the same time, I know this award is a reflection of our talented roster,” Riordan continued. “If you have really good players, you’re going to win a lot of games, and if you win a lot of games, the manager is going to get recognized. So really, this award belongs to our players.”

Franchise and ballpark earn awards

Ballpark Digest came out with their yearly awards and the Aviators received some high honors. The site named Las Vegas Ballpark as Ballpark of the Year. The Aviators won the honor of being Team of the Year.

“After years and years of work, the Las Vegas Aviators opened Las Vegas Ballpark to wide acclaim this season,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “We’re thrilled to recognize these major accomplishments in our year-end awards.”

Las Vegas Ballpark also won Ballpark Digest fan vote for Triple-A Best of the Ballpark.

Up Next

If the Aviators are able to advance to the PCL Championship Series, they will face the winner of the other PCL semi-final between Round Rock and Iowa. Game one of the championship series is set to begin on Sept. 11.