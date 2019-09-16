The Las Vegas Aces were doubted before the season even started.

People felt that they will be the same losing team as of last year and would not make playoffs this year. The team has made multiple changes and have constructed their team defensively, but that is not surprising with “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons legend, Bill Laimbeer as their head coach.

Laimbeer’s motto for the season for the women was “We turn our defense into offense and that is how we will beat teams.”

The Lady Aces had to not only prove the doubters wrong, but they also had to prove to themselves that this team is good enough to win a championship. Throughout the season, the roster dealt with injuries to center Liz Cambage and forward A’Ja Wilson, but that did not phase the team as guards Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum, along with forward Dearica Hamby showed that they can carry the team to continue to win without the main stars.

Hamby’s explosive potential glowed all season long and earned her Sixth Women of the Year honors.

The Aces have shown their passion and desire all year long to win, and to show Las Vegas that their level of basketball is on par with the NBA.

Some consider the Aces to be the rising team of the WNBA, as this year the squad took over almost every event starting with All-Star weekend, and now ending with All-WNBA Teams and Awards.

The team put their blood, sweat and tears into this season building a chemistry like no other. Although it was a long season for the Lady Aces, they have become the heart and soul of the Las Vegas people, like that of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Lady Aces finished the 2019 regular season (21-13) and second in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Sparks by one game. They are currently the fourth seed if the playoffs started today, and have clinched a first-round bye after their win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The team has surprised the doubters, but their expectations are still high. The team went from a losing season and placing sixth place in the conference, to achieving second place in the conference and earning a playoff spot this year.

Now, the Aces plan to exceed their expectations, and win their first playoff game against the Chicago Sky this Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Thomas and Mack to move on to the next round.