The Marjorie Barrick Museum is offering a bilingual tour for the “Connective Tissue” exhibit by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, in partnership with the UNLV department of world languages and cultures through Nov. 22.

The exhibition features large-scale murals as well as interactive pieces, which support the artist’s viewpoint that impact and power and developed through connections and networks.

Visitors will gain an understanding that the bilingual exhibit will be interpreted in a different language along with sight translation, and how it will have a positive impact on the diverse crowd that will be attending.

The event is free and open to the public. Remaining tours are offered at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, 15, 21, and 22.