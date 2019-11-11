People from the Las Vegas community gathered for the unveiling of the global participatory art project, the “Before I Die” wall at Downtown Summerlin last Monday.

In honor of November’s National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Nathan Adelson Hospice helped bring the art project to the Las Vegas valley.

The “Before I Die” wall invites people to contemplate death and reflect upon their lives. Around 25 attendees gathered to write on the wall, continuing the sentence “Before I die I want to…” This four-part black wall included, “Before I die I want to…” written in English and Spanish, along with colorful chalk.

Several of the individuals that attended the opening ceremony of the “Before I Die” wall. Nov. 4, 2019. Photo by Eduardo Rossal.

“It gives us a chance to think about what we want to do before we die and what’s important to us and what’s important to our families, our friends, and our loved ones,” said Petra Eastwood, Chaplin at Adelson’s Hospice Center.

Some of the answers in chalk included, “Before I Die, I want to… watch my girls grow into caring successful adults” and “Heal my relationship with my mom.”

The original wall was created on an abandoned house in New Orleans, after the artist, Candy Chang lost a loved one. As a tribute to the loss of her loved one, she cut a homemade stencil that said, “Before I die I want to_____” and the next day, to Chang’s surprise, the wall was covered in words from people from her community.

What began as a community experiment turned into a global project that fosters civic engagement across communities. Now, it exists in over 5,000 walls in 78 countries and over 35 languages around the world. Some places include Australia, Argentina, Hungary, China and Thailand.

Chalk used to write on the “Before I Die” wall. Nov. 4, 2019. Photo by Eduardo Rossal.

“It also initiates a conversation among us and the people who see the wall, to think about death, the fact that it’s something we’ll all approach at some point,” said Eastwood.

Caleen Norrad Johnson, the Executive Director of Nathan Adelson said that UNLV students can expect the “Before I Die” wall to premier on campus this month.

When asked about the importance of the “Before I Die wall,” Eastwood said, “This helps us to stop and pause and reflect. And think about the things that matter.”