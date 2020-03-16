Biden vs. Sanders on climate change

We are down to two. After witnessing the Democratic primary season debut last summer with a mammoth field of candidates consisting of more women and people of color than ever before, most Democratic voters were not expecting the winnowing to bring us to two elderly white men.



Despite that, both remaining candidates have made climate change an important part of their platforms, considering it is a cornerstone issue for millennials and generation Z. As America goes to the polls, it is worth unpacking the candidates’ proposals for how to deal with environmental challenges posed by an ever-warming planet.



First, here is what both Sanders and Biden agree on: net-zero emissions. However, that’s about where the similarities for both candidates end.



Sanders wants a rapid reshaping of our economy by 2030. In order to get to zero emissions, Sanders proposes drastic (and expensive) steps to get there. Fracking is out of the question for Sanders, as well as the use of nuclear technology to rid the world of carbon. A ban on oil and gas imports and exports is on the table.



Sanders also wants the entire energy and transportation systems of the United States to run on 100% renewable energies within a decade. In a proposal sure to excite progressives who are hungry for justice, he vows to set up commissions or task forces to criminally investigate the fossil fuel industry. The price tag? $16 trillion over 10 years.



In contrast, Biden takes a more pragmatic approach. Biden’s plans will likely frustrate the Democratic party’s leftwing base, but it will also calm the nerves of jittery rank-and-file Democrats. The year 2050 is Biden’s net-zero goal, and his plan offers significant overtures to blue collar workers, who will be the demographic most endangered by this kind of economic upheaval.



Biden’s plan allows for nuclear technology and carbon capturing technology to have a role. Fracking, too, is on the table for Biden, an environmental flashpoint that will surely meet much resistance with many climate action groups. However, allowing room for these polarizing technologies could help propel the economy to far lower emissions on a more realistic time table without antagonizing working class voters in fracking states, and Biden’s plan costs a far cheaper $1.6 trillion to boot.



A climate revolution, or a climate transition? Do we choose expensive but expansive or conservative but workable? Both are being sold under Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal framework, a policy plank that has reenergized Democrats who have seized the mantle of guiding the world through the climate crisis.



With Republicans all but abandoning the prospect of helping solve the issue, Democrats will have to debate this issue amongst themselves for the next several years. Here is to hoping we can get them elected so that they can get to work.