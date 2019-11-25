Having already been out of bowl-contention for several weeks now, the UNLV Rebel football team put everything it had into one final win in their home stadium of 49 years.

UNLV capped off a 38-35 win over San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the team’s final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on the team’s Senior Day.

“It just came down to the guys, this one’s about the players,” head coach Tony Sanchez said. “They played their tails off, fighting through adversity and fighting to the end.

“I think the biggest deal is for our seniors. They’ve made tremendous strides at this program and they’ve changed this program forever, on-the-field and off-the-field.”

The win marks the team’s third of the year, the first since October and the first home win since Aug. 31, the team’s season opener.

“Coach Sanchez always says, ‘Whoever is able to weather the storm first, will always be victorious in life,” senior linebacker Javin White said. “We’re not happy with the season we had but we still have time to fight and it’s always going to be the experience you have and it’s a part of your life. I feel like this has been part of my experience and part of my life so I’m going to enjoy it because this is the time I’m in right now.”

The Rebels have one more game left on the schedule and it’s a road trip up north for a rivalry game with the University of Nevada – Reno.

“It’s going to be a show,” White said. “Coach always talks about being in a hostile environment and what are you going to do when you’re in a hostile environment. We all know the UNR rivalry is going to be really hostile, they’re having a great season right now and we’re not really having a good season.

“But the thing about rivalries are, you never know. They were up 23-0 in the second quarter last year and we still won. That’s siding with them because that has to sit for 364 days and that 365th day, that’s the day they’re looking for and we’re looking right back for them and I promise it’s going to be a great show.”

Last season, UNLV came back from a 23-point deficit to steal a victory on a White interception and the historic Fremont Cannon.

“It’s huge, part of [White’s] and his seniors’ legacy is we had the cannon one time in 10 years before they showed up,” Sanchez said. “And they got a chance to have it three times in five so it’s nice to take that rivalry and flip it back to our side.”

Rebels from all over came out to see this year’s UNLV squad close out Sam Boyd as part of the program’s #SBSFarewell prior to moving to the new Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s been a rough sea, it’s been a rough sea for awhile,” Sanchez said. “The one thing I told the guys in the locker room and I’m going to say it now: These last bunch of weeks, they played hard. They play hard.

“And when you play hard, don’t quit and you show up and you’re doing all the right things, all the time – you give yourself an opportunity at some point. They gave themselves an opportunity a bunch of times these last couple of weeks and this one came through for them.”

For the second consecutive week, UNLV’s defense forced some early turnovers that gave the offense an early lead.

Aided by a missed field goal on the first Spartan drive, the Rebel defense allowed a touchdown on the next drive before forcing turnovers on three straight drives.

“We talked all week about that turnover margin and how big that was,” Sanchez said. “[San Jose] was +13 and we were -8. Those early turnovers and turning them into points was a big deal.”

Defensive back Jericho Flowers snagged his third interception in the last two games after securing two against Hawaii on Homecoming.

White and defensive end Jalen Graves secured the other two interceptions.

San Jose had found success early with big completions on short slant patterns. Following the game, White explained what went into making adjustments.

“Backyard football,” White said. “Backyard football is ‘this is your man, this my man. You D up, either he’s going to win or I’m going to win.’ and it’s simple as that.”

Even when the offense sputtered at times, White explained that the message from defensive coordinator Tim Skipper was to just “stay mellow.”

“You can never get too happy,” White said. “[Defensive coordinator Tim Skipper] always talks about staying mellow and staying consistent. You have to be a straight line the entire game because there’s going to be ups-and-downs so the first to stay in a straight line is going to be the winner.”

The messages were heard as the defense did just enough to keep the offense in the game with a chance to win it.

Junior running back Charles Williams rushed for 186 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns, including the game-winner — becoming the last Rebel to score at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“I just went out there and played for the seniors,” Williams said. “Because they’ve been here so long, worked so hard so the least I can do is go out and give it my all. And as a team, we just went out and played complete football in all phases and it worked.

“I also feel like the community has been looking forward to the new stadium so if we could give them something to remember for a very long time and we did that tonight.”

His hefty stat line sent him well over the 1,000-yard rushing plateau, making for the first time UNLV has had three straight seasons of 1,000-yard rushers.

“It’s just trust in the offense and trust in the offensive line,” Williams said.” I just go out there and run hard and do what I’m supposed to do. Every game is an opportunity like Coach Sanchez said. [Former UNLV running back] Evan Owens used to always say, ‘This is a blessing.’ And it truly is because most people aren’t at this stage right now so every day I’m thinking, ‘I have this opportunity and this blessing to go out there and do what I can do.’”

Freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad went 21-for-36, throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

Wide receiver Randal Grimes was the biggest target for Oblad, gaining 130 yards on six receptions and a touchdown.

“There’s some things that he still has to clean up because he kind of lost himself in that second half,” Sanchez said. “But the thing I liked most was, we did a cut-up on Sunday night of the past couple of weeks about him and his ability to extend plays. We hadn’t pulled the ball [on those run-pass-option plays] in three weeks and nobody’s respecting it.

“It’s one thing to sit down with a young man and talk to him about that stuff but to see him live it today was phenomenal.”

All year, the Rebels have been dealing with injuries. Wide receivers Darren Woods Jr. and Tyleek Collins would not be in uniform for the contest. In addition to wide receiver Brandon Presley, who has been out all year.

“We try not to talk about it but we’re beat-to-heck right now,” Sanchez said. “We’ve had a lot of targets, it’s just that they haven’t been there so you’ve got this young guy trying to grow right in front of us and you’ve got guys missing games. So I thought he did a really good job of utilizing the weapons.

“The one guy I take my hat off to is [wide receiver] Mekhi Stevenson, he did a tremendous job,” Sanchez said. “He was really emotional last Sunday, just real disappointed about the season and where we were at. Me and him actually had to walk outside in the hall and have a conversation to kind of settle him down.

“I’ll tell you what, he could’ve gone one of two ways: Out the door or back in the door. And he chose to go back in the door, he went back to work and he made some pivotal plays in this game so I’m really proud of [Stevenson] for stepping up and showing some true grit.”

Stevenson had six receptions for 44 yards.

The defense would seal the win with an interception by defensive tackle Kolo Uasike with his back against the goal line at the five yard-line on a ball that was batted into the air.

Sanchez shared what went through his mind during that moment.

“Oh please Lord, catch it,” Sanchez said. “It’s funny because [Uasike] is a three-time state champion wrestler out of Arizona so he’s pretty nimble. The guys did a really good job of getting balls popped up tonight — [San Jose] even scored a touchdown on one of the balls we got popped up.”

The win was not claimed without some dramatics. San Jose connected on an 86-yard pass play on the first play of a drive where the team trailed by three points and started at the eight yard line.

“He made a great catch and I should’ve made the tackle,” White said. “It’s should’ve never got to that and that’s kind of sticking with me a little bit but my defense had my back and we’re winners right now.”