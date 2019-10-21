On October 11th, The Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery unveiled the new exhibit “Block 17,” a showcase of artists of African heritage living in the Las Vegas valley.

The exhibit features the work of 18 different artists working in a variety of mediums, including “Flat-top Fade,” a brilliant sculpture of ceramic and glaze by Miguel Rodriguez.

“Faith Protocol,” Harold Bradford’s vibrant, celebratory oil on canvas is a highly symbolic piece that puts the church at the center of a Christian mandala.

Three unique pieces by Florence Baker-Wood are displayed in the exhibit, all a form of wearable art made with a variety of materials including sterling silver, turquoise, pearls, feathers, and even fish skin. “Caged Jewel Sings,” “Carefree,” and “Meditation Boa” combine elements of primitivistic and ornate design.

Ashanti McGee’s “Neon as Oshun” is a towering acrylic on velvet painting depicting the Yoruba goddess connected with sexuality, fertility, and destiny. The black velvet background contrasts beautifully with the sparkling crown atop the goddess’ head making this piece transcend the traditional kitsch associations with velvet paintings in the 20th century.

Perhaps the most starkly affecting corner of the exhibit is Sloane Siobhan’s mixed media piece, “Suffocating a Strange Fruit.” The title is likely referencing a song made famous by singer Billie Holiday in 1939 to protest the lynching of African-Americans in the Southern U.S. The artwork itself resembles three black heads rising out of the fresh, green earth, only to be silenced and suffocated with plastic trash bags. It’s a deeply moving and somber piece.

The title of the exhibit, “Block 17,” refers to the first African-American community to exist in Las Vegas. Beginning in 1905, African Americans were effectively confined to a small neighborhood known as Block 17, an area located between what is now Ogden and Stewart avenues in Downtown.

One block over was Las Vegas’ notorious red-light district, Block 16. The names of the neighborhoods were taken from Clark’s Las Vegas Townsite map which was used to plan the township of Las Vegas.

While there was no official segregation policy, black people were encouraged to live in Block 17 by local railroad and water utility agent Walter Bracken. By the 1950s, Nevada was so infamous for its racism it became nationally-known as the “Mississippi of the West.” While black activism has made huge strides for equality since then, Las Vegas still suffers racist sentiments.

This past week, a threat of violence against black students was found in a note on the UNLV campus. Whether or not the note was sparked by the exhibit is unclear, but it’s not difficult to see a connection. Just like in Siobhan’s piece showcased in “Block 17,” each time a black voice sprouts anew, there always seems to be white trash trying to suffocate it.

“Block 17” will exhibit until Dec. 7 in The Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery located in room 145 of the Alta Ham Fine Arts building.