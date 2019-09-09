A blowout 43-17 loss to Arkansas State Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium has UNLV fans and even head coach Tony Sanchez thinking of a quarterback competition.

“Extremely disappointed in the performance tonight. It’s inexcusable,” he said. “Like I just shared with the guys, it’s an unacceptable deal. We’re supposed to be a better football team than that.”

Things got so bad, Sanchez is considering making some changes to his lineup.

“It was an ugly performance so we have a lot to work on,” Sanchez said. “But we’ve got to challenge some of these young guys to fight some of these older guys for jobs.”

All things considered, he even expressed the idea of hosting a quarterback competition.

“We have to get going in the passing game and at the quarterback spot and if there has to be a little bit of a battle there then I think we’re going to talk about that a little bit,” Sanchez said.

When asked if competition for quarterback could begin as early as this week Sanchez didn’t shoot down the idea.

“Yeah, I think [it has to happen] kind of organically,” he said. “We’ve got to get out there and find some rhythm in the passing game. We can’t just rely on handing the ball off over and over and over.

“The thing that really frustrates me is the accuracy. I mean there were some guys open and there were some dropped balls early on and when a quarterback is trying to find himself, you’ve got to help him out.”

Starting quarterback Armani Rogers struggled to go 8-for-23, passing for 42 yards and one first quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown.

“I think the defense early on came out and did some good things but the offense again was a little slow to start,” Sanchez said. “[We] never really found a rhythm all night, we really struggled throwing the football.”

After hosting the first two weeks for the first time since 2012, the Rebels will take to the road for the first time in 2019 as they take on Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Also for the second consecutive week, backup quarterback Kenyon Oblad got second half minutes, however, under different circumstances this time around.

Oblad went 3-for-3 in his short stint, passing for 70 yards and a 56-yard touchdown to sophomore Randal Grimes for his first touchdown as a Rebel after transferring from the University of Southern California.

However, Sanchez did acknowledge the loss was not all on Rogers citing sacks and dropped passes.

“The protection broke down, I think six sacks to none,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t get any turnovers on defense and that was a big deal in this when the ball is in the air enough to get some of that.”

The Red Wolves passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns on 37 pass attempts.

Rogers was sacked six times and compiled 17 rushes for a net total of four yards.

Last season, Rogers missed six games after injuring his foot against the Red Wolves.

“For the amount of talent in the guys we have for them not to be as explosive as they were,” Sanchez said. “I mean some of those dropped balls were from really good players in the beginning of the game so that stuff doesn’t help.”

Arkansas State had seven scoring drives of less than four minutes and four under three minutes.

This included a scoring drive that lasted two and a half minutes out of halftime to run the lead to 30-3.

“That slow start really got us behind the eight ball coming out of the locker room,” Sanchez said. “And we talked about the importance of getting a stop and coming down and getting a score and neither of those things happened.”

By the end of the second quarter, a hail of boos came down from the Sam Boyd Stadium crowd. Following the game, Sanchez denied hearing the chants.

The Rebels are in their 49th and final season with Sam Boyd to call home field as the new Allegiant Stadium is to be ready for next season. The team will share the stadium with the Raiders upon their relocation.

Running back Charles Williams continued his fast start to the year rushing for 168 yards on 19 carries. This includes a highlight-reel 78-yard burst that set up his lone touchdown of the night.