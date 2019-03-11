While the end of the regular season did not go as planned for UNLV, the Skatin’ Rebels received news on Wednesday that they will be playing in a national championship.



The American Collegiate Hockey Association released final rankings of the regular season. UNLV was ranked in the top 20 and placed 13th, which makes them one of the participants of the national tournament beginning next week.



UNLV finished the season with a 20-9-2 record. The Skatin’ Rebels dropped two spots from the previous rankings after losing the final two games against Stony Brook.



The Skatin’ Rebels will open up play on March 21 against Robert Morris. The team did not face the Robert Morris Colonials in the regular season.



The Colonials (12-20-2), finished the regular season unranked in the ACHA polls but earned an automatic berth by winning the College Hockey Mid-America division.



Robert Morris finished the regular season by winning the last two games. The Colonials are led by two 20 goal scorers, Jose Zottola Jr. (21), and Nathan Mickey (20).



If UNLV can defeat the Colonials, they will face the Ohio Bobcats in round 16 on the following day. The Bobcats have won six of their last eight games heading into the tournament. Ohio will also have the benefit of having an extra day of rest in comparison to UNLV.



Last season, UNLV was seeded 13th and defeated Drexel in its opening round game. The team then faced Ohio in the second round, a game which the Bobcats won 3-2 in overtime.



Looking ahead to the quarterfinals, if UNLV wins its first two games, the Skatin’ Rebels could see a rematch of its most recent regular-season opponent, Stony Brook. The Seawolves face Iowa State in another round of 16 match up.



The teams will be re-seeded prior to the beginning of the semifinals. The highest seed plays the lowest seed, and the second and third seeds play each other.



The tournament features several other opponents UNLV has faced during the regular season including Minot State, Illinois, Arizona, and Jamestown.



The top seed of the tournament, Lindenwood (27-1-0), continues to sit on top of the ACHA rankings. This marks Lindenwood’s 14th consecutive week in the top spot.



With only one defeat on the season, Lindenwood would most likely be an opponent of UNLV if the Skatin’ Rebels make a run deep in the tournament.



UNLV is one of four independent teams to qualify for the tournament.



The Skatin’ Rebels will have to win five games in six days if they want to be crowned national champions. It will be a daunting task for UNLV, but anything can happen in these March tournaments.



The ACHA National Tournament will be held in Frisco, Texas. All games will be played at the Dr. Pepper Arena and will be streamed live on YouTube.