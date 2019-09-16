Finally looking to set its sight on something other than itself, Team USA downed Spain 90-81 in the team’s first exhibition game of the FIBA World Cup Tour.

“It was a good chance to jump in the fray and see what all this is about,” USA head coach Gregg Popovich said. “It was like a baptism for us with a new group – players, coaches so it was a real experience.”

It was domination from the start in the rebound category as Team USA built a 14-3 advantage after the first ten minutes.

The team would eventually win the battle 42-20.

“It’s still a couple of weeks before the world cup starts and we did good things and bad things,” Spain head coach Sergio Scariolo said. “They outrebounded us pretty hard so this will be a big key for [us].”

Bucks all-star and USA forward Khris Middleton talked about the collective rebounding effort from the entire team.

“It’s been a huge emphasis for the whole team,” he said. “Guys are coming in hard to crash, helping out our bigs, it’s just been a group effort.”

Team USA guard Kemba Walker takes a mid-range jump shot against Spain during an exhibition game in Anaheim. Walker and Team USA defeated Spain by a final score of, 90-81. – Photo Credit: Jacob Howard

With two of the biggest international names locking horns in a game that seemingly means nothing, not many regret the decision.



“Why not? It was a good test with two good teams playing at the point of the preparation where you’re not 100 percent but pretty advanced at it,” Scariolo said. “It was a long trip to play just a friendly game, I’ll tell you the truth. But we had a few practices, we had a good time as a team together. We got some free time to raise the level of togetherness.”

Also with names dropping left and right out of the Team USA minicamp, some were surprised Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol was going along for the international ride just two months after securing his first NBA Championship.

“I cherish every second of it – every practice, every trip, every lunch we have together I know how special it is,” Gasol said. “I know it’s not ideal but I think it was completely worth it to play all the way until June and pretty much a week later you have to start rehabbing and training at the same time.”

Gasol led all of Spain with 19 points on the night with Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio being next in line with 16 of his own.

There were three lead changes during the game, all occurring in the first quarter. Team USA would go onto build a lead as large as 18 points before winning by single digits.

Heading into halftime, Spain trailed 54-41. However, the team would match Team USA step-for-step in the third quarter finishing tied at 17.

Although, with 5:35 the USA took a timeout after Spain had cut the lead to single-digits.

Following the timeout, Team USA promptly went on a 7-0 run to get the lead back up to 15 points.

“There were a lot of situations we learned from this evening,” Popovich said. “The win or the loss is pretty unimportant at this time, it’s more about getting better [and] getting a group to execute better.”

For the second consecutive showing, Team USA was led by a different leading scorer. This time the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell led the way with 13 points.

Following the team’s intrasquad scrimmage, Pop said that if he could get his team to shoot 41 percent from three-point range every game he’d take it.

His team did him one up, shooting 58 percent from behind the arc.

In typical Pop fashion, there was one spot for improvement that he saw.

“I think everybody all over the world is shooting threes. The game has changed in that direction, it doesn’t matter what country you come from – everybody is shooting threes,” Popovich said. “Everybody wants to get them up and we’re going to have to get better. Plus a lot of [Spain’s] threes came off our turnovers so we have to make sure we sure that up to some degree.

“And we really didn’t shoot that much, I’d actually like to shoot more than what we did.”

Despite the conversation about who isn’t in Team USA minicamp and who is, one thing that has remained is this team will not be the most cohesive in terms of experience playing together.

Many figures around camp have pointed to Spain, along with Serbia as teams who have more continuity together, at least on paper.

If this exhibition against Spain is any showing, Team USA was out-assisted by Spain 24-20.

After the game, it was announced that every player would be making the trip to Australia, where final cuts will be made.

“It means guys are doing their jobs, it means we’re making it as tough as we can on them,” Middleton said. “I think guys have been great all camp being as positive as they can.”

However, Sacramento Kings guard DeAaron Fox told the team he would be returning home to help his team focus on making a playoff push.

Fox scored two points and had one assist in a team low six minutes against Spain.

Houston forward PJ Tucker told the team prior to the start of the game, he would no longer be traveling with the team this summer as well.