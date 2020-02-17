Celebrity makeup lines: passion or cash grab?

Lately, there has been an influx of celebrities who have decided to try their hand as creators in the beauty industry.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian-West, Kylie Jenner, Millie Bobby Brown and Selena Gomez have all released, or are planning to release, makeup lines under their names.

However, it’s worth asking whether these new celebrity makeup products are projects that the celebrities themselves are genuinely into, or if it’s simply another side hustle to add extra money into their already overflowing bank accounts.

Of course, celebrities in the makeup industry are not a new combination. One can argue that there are celebrities in the makeup game who have a true and genuine passion for makeup.

For example, makeup lines such as Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, founded in 2017, and Kat Von D Beauty, or KVD Beauty, founded in 2008, both have made a name for themselves in the beauty industry as quality and inclusive products made by those who have a passion for makeup.

Looking to one’s favorite celebrities for answers when it comes to what product to use is much easier when they have a makeup brand of their own. Famous people see this from fans, so they pursue an opportunity to create a makeup line.

Celebrities like Lady Gaga, who launched Haus Laboratories in 2019, made a makeup brand her fanbase, known as Little Monsters, in mind so that they can use makeup as a tool to express themselves. The popstar backed this up by saying, “Beauty is how you see yourself,” stating that it’s not simply “in the eye of the beholder.”

Due to the strong connections certain celebrities have with their fans, it is understandable as to why there has been a resurgence of celebrity makeup lines in recent years.



However, the other side of the spectrum argues that these new brands are just a quick cash grab and the celebrities just intended to slap their name on something they don’t actually care for.

Celebrities who have created makeup brands post fame don’t necessarily need to have a makeup line, so they likely do it for the fans or for quality and inclusivity.

However, brands that provide a poor shade range and lower quality products are more likely to have been created for revenue rather than a celebrity wanting to really step into the makeup community.

Brands like KKW Beauty or Kylie Cosmetics have tended to have a lower quality makeup, specifically the KKW Beauty contour stick. This is surprising because one would think that with all of the money and resources Kim Kardashian has, she would come out with competitive products.

This isn’t to say that celebrities don’t care for makeup, but the creation of the lines seems to be more for the money rather than the products themselves.

Overall, celebrities creating makeup lines from the ground up is something to applaud, but whether it is an established line whose celebrity creator is credible with makeup knowledge is another thing. With that being said, one can only hope that celebrities form makeup brands with good intentions in mind.