Celtics Getting It Done on Both Ends

After eight games, the Boston Celtics find themselves at the top of the Eastern conference. A team that was expected to be slightly above average at best is 7-1 right now and dominating on both ends.

They’re fourth in the league in offensive rating (110.4) and fifth in defensive rating (101.1). Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown are all averaging over 18 points per game and all except Brown are shooting more than 40 percent from the three-point line.

While this team sorely misses Al Horford and lacks big man depth, they’re defending the paint very well. They’re only allowing 41 points per game in the restricted area, which is pretty good for third best in the league. Whether they can keep this up remains to be seen, but it’s an encouraging sign.

Hayward fractured his left hand in a win on Saturday night against the Spurs. That’s a tough setback for a guy who had been playing like his old all-star self recently. He will find out whether he needs surgery on Monday, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cautious Optimism in Minnesota

The Wolves look like they’re having fun. Playing an up-tempo style of basketball masks their middle-of-the-road half-court offense by scoring through sheer volume.

The team in general seems to like playing for head coach Ryan Saunders, especially Andrew Wiggins. He’s settling for less mid-range jumpers, taking more threes, and getting to the paint at will. His perceived lack of effort and intensity has been criticized in the past, and settling for contested long-twos instead of taking it to the rim has been a big reason why.

He’s had stretches like this in the past. The scoring explosions, good shot selection, intensity; all of it. But he’s in his sixth season now. He needs to sustain it. Everybody knows he has the talent to accomplish this feat.

His best season came three years ago, when he averaged nearly 24 points per game and shot 35.6 percent from the three-point line. He’s regressed since then, which some have blamed on Jimmy Butler and ex-head coach Tom Thibodeau. He has the opportunity this season to prove that theory to be correct. Jimmy and Thibodeau are both long gone now and he is the undisputed second-option behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

To no one’s surprise, Towns has been brilliant so far. But he can’t do it all by himself. The eighth-seed in the west is wide open and not out of reach if Wiggins continues his stellar play.

UNLV Updates

Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. returned from his groin injury on Tuesday night against the Nuggets with a solid game, scoring 8 points and getting 2 steals in only 17 minutes. But he hurt his hip against the Suns two days later and is now listed as day-to-day.

Detroit’s Christian Wood had a couple solid outings this week, including the game against the Wizards where he put in 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks while shooting 2-2 from the three-point line and 5-6 overall. He played 21 minutes that night, but his playing time will probably decrease some with the return of Blake Griffin this Monday against the Wolves.

Khem Birch has not played much and Patrick McCaw hasn’t played since October 30th. He just had a benign mass removed from his left knee and will be out at least a month, according to the Raptors.