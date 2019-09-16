A youthful team looking for leadership, Team USA has a couple of members in its minicamp with two players that have added NBA titles to their credit.

Both Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes have won NBA championships with the former winning his first this past season and the latter being a part of the Golden State Warriors 2014 title.

“When you look at USA Basketball that sets the stage for itself,” Barnes said. “The past teams have gone through their tours and taken care of business. I think everyone understands what we have to do and it’s not something we take lightly.”

Barnes also is a gold medal winner from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Though he had yet to be cleared for contact on his surgically-repaired thumb, Lowry proved his importance in his conversations and leadership off-the-court.

“[Lowry] was blessed enough to win a title this year and him and [Barnes] played on an Olympic team a few years ago,” Smart said. “So they’ve been through this before so to just be around them and talk about the things they’ve seen and just teaching us about the game and everything we need to know before we head [to China].”

USA Basketball members Marcus Smart and Bam Adebayo talk with Kyle Lowry on the sidelines during a Team USA scrimmage during practice. Lowry was not medically cleared to play following surgery on his left thumb. Photo: –Terrel Emerson

This past June, Lowry captured his first NBA title with the Raptors following an offseason where his best friend, DeMar DeRozan, was traded to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard.

Not knowing if he would be able to step foot on the floor and lead by example, Smart along with other members of Team USA can still use his presence as a mode of motivation.

“[That’s] huge because it just shows us what it’s going to be about,” Smart said. “And that’s being willing to do everything in your power to fight for the guy to the left and right of you. In order for us to go out and win gold we’re going to have to trust each other.”

Now that Lowry has returned home and left his imprints on this young USA team, Barnes remains as the only hardware holder in a jersey.

More importantly, Barnes is shouldering showing young King players DeAaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III the ropes at the international stage.

“[Fox] has been great, I think he’s shown people what he’s capable of doing and hopefully as this process goes along his confidence will continue to rise and come back that much better of a player,” Barnes said. “[Marvin] was killing – he was doing his thing and got promoted. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to continue but I thought he was on his way to having a nice impact on this team.”

Bagley III chose to leave the USA Basketball minicamp prior to making the trip to Los Angeles.

Sacramento Kings De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes participate in shooting drills during week two of USA Basketball minicamp in Los Angeles. Barnes brought some of his regular season leadership into this international field with Fox and second-year player Marvin Bagley in camp with him for USA. Photo: Terrel Emerson

Fox on the other hand is relishing in the opportunity to play for his country and soaking up the knowledge from his teammates along the way.

“When he got traded to us in the middle of the season, he came right in and led by example,” Fox said. “He showed guys how to take care of their body. It was kind of like when Vince [Cater] was with us my rookie year, just a complete professional.”

Fox admitted that Barnes was instrumental in helping him decide to participate in this year’s FIBA World Cup.

While being one of the most exciting, young guards and competing for a spot on this highly-competitive roster, Fox touched on how Lowry and his presence as a 13-year veteran had an effect on him in its limited time.

“[Lowry] was great, especially for me being a young point guard in this league. Even though he wasn’t on the court, he’s been a leader here,” Fox said. “He’s won a gold medal with the team before so just his leadership, the things he’s seen. He just gives us the small things – the things you don’t see especially with it being the first time for me.”