Chatterbox Corner: Be beyond the box they put you in

One of the best things I could’ve done in my career and life is create a digital portfolio (Thanks to Rich Cameron and Alicia Edquist).

Simply because it precedes me.

It allows me to have my work speak for me before I need to say anything on my own part. I would’ve never fully understood why that was important until it was.

Imagine going to apply for a job and being told by somebody that you had the “best resume, best ideas and best interview” but “it was just something,” they just couldn’t place their finger on.

I bet I could put my finger on it.

You didn’t expect the resume and digital portfolio to belong to a young black man from Inglewood, California with locks (we don’t claim the “dread”) and tattoos.

Simply put, you read that resume and it led you to believe I looked more like someone you’re a lot more comfortable with. Dare I say, familiar.

Only to be greeted by someone who you were almost certainly expecting the opposite of.

Nonetheless, certain positions, accomplishments and references shocked you as to believe someone like myself or those who look like me could obtain.

Contrary to your belief, everyone possesses these “shocking” facts about them though they may not use a megaphone to get the point across.

And speaking specifically to those people, continue to find every opportunity to keep adding to it.

While it’s hard to find a motivating factor during this coronavirus pandemic, hopefully this can be one.

During an interview with Top Dawg Entertainment’s REASON, he told me he sees no value in pretending to know it all because there’s more success and knowledge in saying “I don’t know.”

He added, he once read that actor Denzel Washington still attends acting classes. In his words, “If arguably the greatest actor of our time can admit he still has more to learn about acting, who are we to say we know it all about our profession.”

If nothing else, be motivated by the creators around you in watching how they are spending this time to still produce content.

Instagram Live has been the focus of so much content and future money moves.

The versus music battles have introduced certain people to a realm of music that they never would have normally explored (writers and producers).

Furthermore, Tory Lanez brought the club experience to IG Live and turned that into a Youtube deal.

Not to mention, radio shows and podcasts that are continuing to work through Zoom and other platforms.

Essentially, “creators are going to create.”

So start something new or try something you never thought you would.

If you are too consumed with your work then try something different like yoga or cooking. It could work wonders and you could learn something about yourself.

All in all, I’m not perfect but I’m proud to be more than a sports writer.

Understanding that I brought things like the Community and Culture sections to the Free Press along with the pro/con debate, culture convos and the Las Vegas Pro Team.

Along with hosting my own radio show, “Talk that Talk” with an independent podcast extension, “The OD Podcast.”

Not to mention, owning the rights, licensing and trademarks of both at 25 years old.

So the next time someone says “You’re just a…,” you can remember to “speak softly and carry a big stick.”