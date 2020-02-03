Chatterbox Corner: The City of Angels keeps handing out wings

First Nipsey Hussle, now Kobe Bryant.



The city of Los Angeles is in mourning again following the loss of Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others following a helicopter crash in Calabasas last Sunday.



While Kobe’s name is the one who gets the most attention, it’s important to also acknowledge the other lives lost and the families affected.



The other seven victims of the tragedy were John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.



I was in the newsroom participating in a production day when I got the news and my first reaction was similar to most hearing the news for the first time: immediate denial.



The question is why was denial the first thing felt? In my mind, the word Kobe meant invincible.



Remember when he continued shooting with a broken finger or opted to use his left hand after separating his right shoulder? Or how about the time he tore his Achilles tendon and proceeded to shoot two free throws and then walk off-the-court?



As explained in an LA Times column by Bill Plaschke, Kobe proved that the rules that all other humans had to live by didn’t apply to him. That included death.



Kobe meant indestructible.



Because of his mentality of being the hunter or becoming the hunted, he forged himself God-like image that would forever stand the test of time.



A superhero on the basketball court and a superhero in the community, he was an idol for those in the Los Angeles area.



Kobe meant unbeatable.



The legend of Kobe is that he always wins even when he doesn’t.



Although he did win five championships during his 20-year NBA career, Kobe also had the innate ability to strike fear into opponents. His skills were not limited to the court, considering he secured an Oscar and Emmy during his short post-basketball career.



All of this is not coming from me as a Laker fan, in fact I am an Indiana Pacer fan. If anything, I should despise the basketball legend that was Kobe Bryant because of the pain he injected into my heart capturing his first title nearly 20 years ago.



Instead, I am speaking from the perspective of LA, which is hurting once again less than a year after losing Nip.



Following the assassination of Nip, being asked questions about his tragedy while living in a different state was new territory for me.



Knowing that similar questions about Kobe were coming, I shut down any conversation surrounding his accident not because I’m an asshole who didn’t understand the severity of the situation, but rather I knew I couldn’t hold it together while trying to explain what he meant to me and my family.



On top of that, not all conversations were coming from a place of healing but rather judgment.



I overheard someone in class say, “I won’t say much because it’s sad but all I will say is, there are safer ways to travel. Like why do you need to be in a helicopter?”



Such a statement is ignorant for multiple reasons, especially if you know the stress of LA traffic or understood his commitment to his family.



Not to mention that studies have shown that traveling through the air (plane or helicopter) is safer than traveling in cars on the streets because of the limited amount of interactions it has with other vessels.



When I was in ninth grade, I had the opportunity to interview Kobe about the debut of his Kobe IV’s.



What I believe to be his publicist at the time said something about the 81-point performance shirt I was wearing. To which I responded by informing everybody there I was a Pacer fan.



The thing I take away from that interview is how Kobe put his arm around me during the interview as if he had known me for years.



I conducted that entire interview with his 1996 rookie card that belonged to my mom in my back pocket. Something that I’ll have to forever deal with is not asking for that signature at that moment despite being in work mode.



There was an awe factor wherever he went. From his very-specific walk to his facial structure, everyone knew it was Kobe when they saw him.



“Mr. 8th Wonder of the World,” “KB24,” “Lord of the Rings” and the “Black Mamba” are all names that also describe Kobe. The best nickname came as he neared retirement: “Vino.”



That’s what makes this so hard to accept. Much like Nip, we were supposed to watch Kobe grow old. We won’t be able to see him make his Hall of Fame speech, and we won’t see him his hands on a basketball one more time.



Despite the loss to the game, the most important aspect to remember regarding this tragedy is the loss of family.



Our pain is nothing compared to that of teammates, business partners, close associates and loved ones. However, I hope it comforts them to know that a city, state, country and entire world is behind them through this process.



Kobe gifted the world with his “Mamba mentality,” a way of life that inspires many in his absence. It is his belief that nothing can be yours if you work hard enough for it.



He was the first one in the gym and the last one out. The man who earned five championships by being the first in the gym and the last one out challenged everyone to do the same.



That is what he preached and lived by 41 years. Now that his race is finished, it is up to us to finish our marathon with that “Mamba mentality.”



#9SetsOfWings

