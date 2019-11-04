Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations were held all around the city and Clark County Parks and Recreation hosted the 19th Annual Life in Death Festival. The event contained traditional performances, food and craft vendors, family activities and altars (ofrendas in Spanish) to honor loved ones in the afterlife.

The free event allowed the community to gather and take part in the celebration. It took place in the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center. Inside the building were the crafts stations and an art gallery in which artists of all levels entered to be judged and prized. Families could make their own paper flowers, paint skulls and learn how to make the traditional sweet bread, Pan de Muerto.

Two girls dressed as charras, a dress mariachis wear, with their faces painted as sugar skulls to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. Nov. 1, 2019. Photo by Jannelle Calderon.

The outside area had two portions, the grass had the stage, the vendors and the ofrendas, and the basketball court that held the food stands. Merchandise sold varied from handcrafted ornaments to clothes and candy with Mexican themes and designs.

Attendees’ face paintings as sugar skulls, dancers swinging their vibrant dresses on stage and the altars’ bright orange marigolds, all attributed to the colorfulness associated with the holiday despite it centering around death.

Make the Road Nevada, made an ofrenda for the five children and two transgender women who died in the detention camps while in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

The ofrenda had the children’s and the women’s photos, candles, fruit, flowers and a cross made of marigolds. MRNV advocates for social justice in Latinx communities. Its ofrenda was one of the largest.

As it neared 9 p.m., the last performing group dressed in detailed, beaded loose-fitting dresses, masks that mimic a beard and tall headpieces with feathers danced in a jumping fashion to trumpets and drums.

The traditional Chinelos Aztec dance started in Mexico when a group of Aztecs in the 1800s disliked being excluded from the Spaniard’s celebrations so they took the streets in their own shiny dresses and mocked the Spaniard’s snobbery. This resulted in a fun tradition that now empowers and honors the dancers and their ancestors.

Make The Road Nevada ofrenda (altar) to honor five children and two transgender women who died in ICE custody in the southern border detention camps. Nov. 1, 2019. Photo by Jannelle Calderon.

Comparsa Fiesta Morelense, the local Chinelos group, made its way off the stage and continued to prance to the beat as the dancers made their way through the festival, with every step grabbing more people to join the dance.

Eventually, the group reached the concrete platform of the basketball court where the food stands were. There, the dancers continued to hop. People tried to keep up but for the most part, they observed or recorded the experience.

Dia de Los Muertos is not “Mexican Halloween,” it is a two-day holiday to celebrate the life of those who have perished. Ofrendas are made for a specific person or group of people to be honored.

It is not scary, rather it is a respectful and joyous event. Ofrenda translates to “offer,” which in this case, fruit, bread and coffee are common gifts for the souls of the loved ones.