During the postgame of UNLV’s second consecutive loss, head coach Tony Sanchez called his Rebels most recent loss “frustrating,” because in his opinion, this was a game his team “could’ve won” in the team’s 30-14 defeat at Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“It came down to turnovers. If we win the turnover battle it’s our game and same for [Northwestern].” he said.

The loss sends UNLV to 1-2 in the midst of a two-game losing streak into a bye week before returning with a conference matchup on the road against Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 28.

UNLV committed five turnovers while forcing Northwestern into two, with one of them being on downs.

Senior linebacker Javin White secured the only interception of the game for UNLV late in the first quarter.

According to Sanchez, it was a tale of two halves for the defense with the Rebel defense finding a stride in the second half.

In the second quarter, UNLV safety Drew Tejchman was ejected for a targeting penalty in a call that Sanchez was very vocal about postgame. He admitted that he “hated that call” and he just takes it as “the game that we play now.”

Tejchman will be available in the first half for UNLV against the Wyoming Cowboys.

It was a combination of two fumbles, two turnovers on downs and one interception that resulted in the five turnovers for the Rebels.

The Rebels missed out on multiple occasions to earn some points as UNLV went 0-for-2 in the red zone. In the second half, UNLV had eight drives that resulted in zero points including four of those ending in turnovers, along with a punt and a missed field goal.

Late in the fourth quarter, the UNLV offense eclipsed 100 yards of offense in the second half.

The Rebels led 14-10 early in the second quarter, mainly off of the legs of running back Charles Williams. Coming into the game as one of the country’s leading rushers, Williams exploded for 144 yards on 16 carries and scored both of UNLV’s touchdowns.

The first touchdown run went for 65 yards while the second was a 37-yard sprint that included a stiff arm that put a Wildcat defender flat on his stomach. It is his second multi-touchdown game of the season after not having one in his career prior to.

Sanchez credited the Northwestern defense for slowing down Williams in the second half.

Williams also hobbled off the field for a brief moment in the third quarter, but is expected to be fine.

One week after receiving criticism from Sanchez, junior quarterback Armani Rogers went 16-for-26, passing for 120 yards and one interception. Eight different receivers were the recipients of the 16 completions. Rogers also rushed for 57 yards on 14 rushes in the 16-point loss.

Up next, the Rebels will enter their bye week.