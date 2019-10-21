UNLV Dance will open its season with a reimagined version of the 1912 ballet Daphnis and Chloe, called “In Orchestra 4: Daphnis and Chloe.” The piece will be the fourth collaboration between UNLV Dance and the UNLV Symphony Orchestra.

The reimagined version was created by dance professors Dolly Kelepecz-Momot and Louis Kavouras. The original was choreographed by Michael Fokine.

The concert will also feature choreography by dance professor Cathy Allen and lighting by UNLV dance design specialist Michael Jarett.

Tickets for the concert may be purchased online at https://www.unlv.edu/pac/tickets for $18 with some discounts available.

Patrons are welcome to park in the Cottage Grove Parking Garage, which is free after 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, after 1 p.m. on Fridays, and at all times on the weekend.