Don’t panic. These words reverberate through my mind many times throughout the day. Just—don’t panic and give in to fear. I tell myself this until I’m so focused on every letter in the phrase that I forget what the reason for the utterance was in the first place.

As someone who has suffered from severe depression and bouts of panic attacks, I can say that there is no quick fix to issues like these (well, at least for me).

The amount of people suffering from depression in the U.S. has risen considerably in the past 10 to 15 years, and there are many theories as to why. Increased use of the internet and social isolation are the ones most common stated, but some think the rate hasn’t changed, just the official numbers.

As depression and mental illnesses slowly become destigmatized, more and more people are coming forward with their stories. Even professional male athletes, who are often pressured into being joined at the hip of extreme masculinity, are speaking up. NBA stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan have both talked openly about dealing with both anxiety and depression, and they have both been credited with starting a dialogue among fellow professional athletes.

Although there are no quick fixes, there are steps you can take to mitigate the effects of both of these illnesses. When feeling the onset of an anxiety attack, counting five objects around you, or everything with a certain color or shape can help tremendously. Picturing yourself in your happy place and focusing heavily on that while taking deep breaths is another way to take yourself (mentally) elsewhere.

General anxiety is trickier, although the previous tips still apply. If anxiety surfaces in the morning, as it does for many people, even getting out of bed is difficult, let alone eating breakfast. Anti-anxiety SSRI meds like Zoloft, Lexapro, Celexa, Prozac, and others can help with this, although talking with your doctor and knowing the side effects is paramount before taking anything.

When it comes to depression, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and SSRIs are the most common treatment methods. One of my personal favorite coping mechanisms is picturing the billions of galaxies that exist in the universe (about 100 billion, according to Hubble-), as well as the billions of stars that reside inside of them. Earth has existed for roughly 4.54 billion years, and humans have only been on it for but a blip. Not to say that that coping mechanism completely takes my troubles away, but from that point of view, my troubles seem a lot less significant.

In the end, we’re all going to die. This is certain. Even when looking at life through this lens and the one above, it still can’t entirely alleviate the burden of mental illness because depression is a boa constrictor that only seems to ease up, not remove itself from your body.

But combined with CBT and/or SSRIs, this could be a positive outlook to build on. Getting your mind cleared and realizing we’re only going to be on this floating rock in space for an extremely short period of time might just be the change in perspective you need. Just don’t panic.