The failures of direct democracy have been enumerated upon often by philosophers, sociologists and the US citizenry, as a whole, in the past few centuries since the founding fathers decided upon a democratic republic as opposed to the older Athenian model.



However, there are still those who would like to use the archaic method for the purposes of, say, making our country’s most important decisions.



In light of some questionable decisions made by the Obama administration in 2013, the question has resurfaced in the last couple of election cycles: should the responsibility of declaring war be entrusted to the citizens of the United States instead of elected officials?



The answer is, of course, no. Not because the American public “should not be trusted”, or that they will act foolishly, but because the current system devised is a patently more efficient and effective system.



The systems of American democracy were put into place for a very simple reason. While they were ideological, the founders of our nation wanted to diffuse power as much as possible in favor of practicality.



The fact of the matter is that America is a considerably large nation and has only gotten larger since its inception. In an era in which war and international politics move at a blisteringly fast pace, we need to be able to match the speed at which battlefield decisions are made, and counting the votes of U.S. citizens just will not be fast enough.



To organize an election set a date, and prepare the proper facilities for the election in question would take weeks or months, even. Meanwhile, the US Congress doesn’t have the same restriction, being a much smaller body. Possessing the capability to make a decision quickly should it be necessary.



Direct democracy isn’t an efficient enough system to be able to respond to the constantly shifting tides of international diplomacy.



Take, for instance, the Cuban Missile Crisis, which was resolved within a fortnight, and required incredibly careful manipulation of the relationship between the US and the Soviet Union, which could only have been accomplished by a few individuals.



An election would have taken months, and would have lacked the precision necessary to diffuse the situation. A single vote can be effective as a mallet, but not as a scalpel.



In short, for a modern world of politics in a country as vast as the United States, we rely upon those that we elect to do the sacred duty which has been entrusted to them by the citizenry of the United States, and if we allow that trust to fail in the time it is most crucial, then we fail the very institutions upon which our nation is built.

