CON: Should incarcerated people be able to vote?

One of the hot button issues in politics today revolves around giving prisoners the right to vote. This is a big part of the platform of both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two favorites for the democrat nominee for the 2020 presidential race, so many have started to begin questioning whether or not society should allow imprisoned citizens the right to vote.



Currently, two states allow prisoners to vote—Maine and Vermont—with five others allowing prisoners to cast a ballot depending on their conviction. However, this is unwise.



Allowing prisoners to vote is foolish not just because of the behavioral impact, but because prisoners have committed acts against society and have lost the rights of a society. That should be a basic tenant of penal philosophy.



A 2008 study found that those behind bars have severely impaired neurocognitive processes involved in their decision making processes, meaning that they are far more likely than the average person to make bad decisions—although the fact that they’re imprisoned probably could have told you that.



By this evidence, there’s no reason to prevent prisoners from voting on the same grounds we don’t allow minors or those deemed “mentally impaired” (like those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or severely intellectually disabled) to vote.



There are those who would argue that voting is a freedom inherent to American citizens, but that isn’t true, strictly speaking. As was just mentioned, there are those whom society blacklists from the voter’s booth, and losing freedoms is ostensibly the driving idea behind prison in the first place.



Prisoners don’t have the freedom to move freely about society; they lose the right to privacy, meaning that wardens and guards do not require a warrant to search their belongings. While incarcerated, prisoners lose the right to minimum wage requirements for their work, as well.



The entire point of prison is that prisoners lose inherent freedoms granted by the state. Why should voting be any different? Prisoners have acted outside of the boundaries of the law, and so they have no say in how those laws will continue to develop. That is what they sacrificed when they made their initial decision to break the law.



Allowing people who have willingly sacrificed their rights to freedom and who are statistically prone to hasty decisions is a foolish and short-sighted act. Considering that voters decide the future of a nation, providing imprisoned citizens with the right to vote should be deemed irrational if we want to move forward as a society.