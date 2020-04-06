Every year, UNLV has offered reduced time-frame summer classes in order to speed along the degree process for a lot of people. While this has proven to be a relatively fruitful decision on behalf of UNLV in the past, it is completely infeasible to continue with the program amid the panicked and confusing climate of 2020.

To start with, the summer program was never really all that great of a program. Despite the earlier statement of its effectiveness, that is only if you look at the numbers involved with the program—a large chunk of UNLV’s 30,457 students take summer courses, and some of them even pass and can afford the fees and expenses that come with the summer term.

However, many cannot cope with the extra fees, the short course schedules and the burden of having even more school work when most students are using the time to recoup from the school year and work in order to pay the regular term’s tuition.

One of the reasons that people should avoid the summer semester, especially in 2020, is that the quarantine put into effect by the coronavirus pandemic has severely damaged the education of everyone who is a student of UNLV right now.

While online courses work fine enough for some, many of the students who take artistic majors have found the learning process impaired by the whole situation.

If you add a summer course onto this, which would last a few weeks and be entirely online, we are not giving students the proper tools they need to succeed in the future. Sure, they may finish their degrees quicker, but if students do not effectively learn the required coursework for their degrees, then the degrees mean almost nothing.

Additionally, one of the drawbacks to summer courses traditionally is that students are too burnt out from the rigors of a normal academic semester for a summer class to be truly effective. After a whirlwind of a semester like Spring 2020, that is apt to become even worse.

This semester has been considerably draining to professors and students alike, and adding the unnecessary burden of a summer course puts an additional level of stress on oneself. People need time to fully recover from the rigors of what has arguably been the most stressful semester UNLV has seen in recent years.

Summer sessions for UNLV’s 2020 year are not just infeasible, they are downright irresponsible.