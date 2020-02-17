Coronavirus vs. the Strip

Viruses like the coronavirus, which there is no vaccine or treatment available for yet, are threats to public health. Viruses can spread very quickly, especially in heavily populated cities.



As of Feb. 16, 2020, there have been 69,000 people infected and 1,669 deaths total, CNN reports. The virus has the potential of becoming a global epidemic with the rate of death and the spread of infection.



However, there are minimal safeguards when it comes to the viral outbreaks, so there is much to figure out when it comes to viruses and their capability of breaking out, wreaking havoc around the world.



At this point, numerous people have died due to the virus, and we shouldn’t underestimate the virus any longer. In addition to the deaths, Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, and Macao, China comes in second. Both cities are losing $100 million a day due to the shutdown of the city caused by the coronavirus outbreak, L.A. Times reports.



Las Vegas hosts about 41 million visitors a year, which averages out to be 106,876 people a day, the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority reported in 2016. The average gambler has a budget of about $578.54, which adds to a rough number of $61.8 million a day on gambling. To put it simply, almost all of our revenue is generated in the neon-filled Strip.



This is a problem that can cripple the local economy of Las Vegas, as Macao is losing $100 million each day that it passes in the shutdown.



Las Vegas’ driving economy is based on tourism, gaming and conventions, which feeds into the restaurant and retail business in the Strip and around the valley. Residents are dependent on the Strip’s economy for their livelihood, and there are very few other industries that can manage to hold Vegas by the seams if an epidemic were to cause a shut down.



This is a concern that should be addressed. There have been moves to transform Las Vegas into an area like Silicon Valley. However, there is too much focus on the developments on the Strip that hinder any other industry’s progress from getting a foothold.



A virus may have a cure eventually, but before we reach that point, what would be left when the dust settles? A valley of ruins? This is a frightening possibility, considering there are no other major means of revenue in Las Vegas.