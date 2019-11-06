West Coast rap was on full display when the inaugural Day N Vegas Festival wrapped up with a Top Dawg Entertainment takeover.

Headlined by Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, TDE’s entire staple with the exception of SZA was on full display during the final day of the fall festival.

“I just think [California] is the land of the dreams. Everybody feels like their dreams can come true there,” TDE artist and Carson, California native Reason said. “So when people are chasing something and they have a passion for it, I feel like California is something they want to be apart of because they feel their life is going to change.”

Recently, the label was dubbed the Death Row that’s doing it “the right way” by West Coast legend Snoop Dogg.

While being receptive to advice from those that have paved the way for him outside of the camp, Reason finds himself in an especially special place on his label.

“To be honest with you, the niggas I’m on the label with are my West Coast legends,” he said. “Of course I rock with Snoop, I rock with Dre and Cube and all of them. But when you ask me about West Coast rappers I immediately name [Jay] Rock, [ScHoolboy] Q, so those are my West Coast legends.

“And luckily enough I’m in a position where I’m constantly getting game from them.”

TDE artist ScHoolboy Q electrifies the fans in front of the Jackpot Stage on day three of the Day N Vegas festival. Q’s set began on the same stage as labelmate Jay Rock immediately following his performance. Photo Courtesy Day N Vegas

On an episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Reason opened up about not being entirely familiar with the music industry and explained why he feels that’s a good outlook to have.

“I think people just have to put their pride aside. My pops always told me, ‘Pride is a poor man’s trait.’” he said. “So if you got pride, you gone end up poor in some form whether that’s morality, spirituality or whether it’s actually money. So for me, I’m not ashamed to ask for help with anything bro — I’m here to keep growing.

“I read this thing in this book that said Denzel Washington still goes to acting classes. Like that’s incredible, he’s probably the greatest actor of our generation or one of them and he still goes to acting classes.”

With that in mind, all TDE members showed up and particularly showed out with their sets that featured a wide-range of performance styles.

The camp’s first representative took to the Hunnid Stage at 2:15 pm with Zacari’s 30-minute set.

Reason took to the same stage an hour later in what he called his makeup for not being on TDE’s Championship Tour last year. Albeit, not without technical difficulties.

“I was just telling my brother, ‘I always appreciated my fans but I have a newfound appreciation for my fans,’” he said. “They showed up and showed out and they rocked with me as if I was the biggest artist in the world and I needed that.”

After bringing out Compton rapper Boogie, the laptop overheated causing a pause in the performance.

Reason’s fans never wavered as they began multiple chants that included, “Fuck a beat,” “Reason,” and “A Capella.”

The set did resume and even continued with it’s guest appearances as Dreamville’s Cozz joined Reason to perform “LamboTruck” off of Revenge of the Dreamers III.

Cozz brought out Reason during his set on day one of the festival which featured a majority of the artists from Dreamville as well.

“I like it because it’s the first festival I’ve been to where it’s like 66 percent hip-hop fans because you got TDE and Dreamville here,” Reason said. “Not to knock anybody, but I’m seeing more energy from die-hard ‘hip-hop fans’ or what people would call boring music than I’ve seen from all the turnt shit so it gives me a different appreciation for the fans.”

In addition to being extended label brothers, Reason and Cozz share a connection in terms of hometown both being from Carson and South Central, California respectively.

Following’s Ab-Soul’s 30-minute performance on the Roll The Dice Stage starting at 4:15 p.m., there was the largest gap of the night between TDE performances.

After over two hours, the camp would have four performers over the next three hours or so including Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad and Lamar.

Many fans were waiting on the edge of their seats for these performances considering the time the artists were last seen in the public eye such as Isaiah Rashad and Lamar.

It was the first performance for Lamar since the birth of his first child, Summer.

While draped in 90 percent black attire from his black hat down to his metallic silver Nikes, Lamar ran over his hour set performing hit record after hit record including bringing out SiR as a guest appearance.

Many of the songs, verses and hooks included, were finished and even initiated by the massive crowd in front of the Jackpot Stage.

Considering the number of Dreamville performances on day one and the number of TDE performances on day three, much of the festival could be considered just that, a takeover.

Looking back on a conversation with South Central legend Nipsey Hussle, Reason recalled a piece of advice given to him by the rapper before he passed away that he couldn’t help but feel on a night such as this one.

“I had a studio session with Nip and we were talking about other artists before I got signed […] and I was just telling him it was hard and I felt like I wasn’t getting the love I deserved,” he said. “And Nip literally told me, ‘I know exactly what you’re going through but I challenge you to do this. Every time you feel jealous of somebody go show them some love — whether that’s a comment or liking a picture and I’m telling you it’ll change the energy around you.’”